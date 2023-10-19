2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Hungarian spectators and swim fans around the world were let down today as it’s been revealed that World Record holder Kristof Milak would not be racing at this weekend’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Budapest after all.

After withdrawing from this summer’s World Championships, as well as the first two stops of this three-meet series due to training ill-preparation, 23-year-old Milak was expected to make his 2023 return at this competition. Although not entered in his signature 200m fly, Milak was set to take on the 50m/100m/200m free and 50m/100m fly events.

Milak only recently made his return to heavy training after withdrawing from Fukuoka due to mental and physical fatigue. He took a 2+ month break from training, getting back to training just last month.

Milak said in early October, “During those two and a half months, I tried to rest as much as possible, to withdraw from swimming and not to deal with it at all. I got back up in September, but not with such a serious effort as I usually do.” (M4Sport)

Several weeks later Milak’s coach Balasz Virth now says of his pupil, “We are talking about a competitor who has won everything, the most difficult task for him is to find motivation.

“However, I think that now is the moment when he is doing something in his life that he is the best in the world at.

“In his civilian life, it will probably be difficult to find something in which he can once again be the best in the world. He should live this period in such a way that it makes him happy.” (Telex Sport)

Hungarian national team coach Csaba Sós expressed a more dire message this week, however.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not going to work like it did for the past month and a half. It’s a sport that requires hard work. You have to work hard here, you can’t avoid it. Lots of people have tried, but no one has succeeded yet.”

Sos continued to Eurosport, “Still, we are talking about a genius. At the time when the coronavirus was raging and caught him hard, he was bedridden for weeks, or lost eight kilos of his muscles, came out, trained for three weeks and then swam two and a half seconds worse than the world record. I simply didn’t want to believe it.

“But you can’t play around with that all the time. And it’s different when it happens that someone has been working hard continuously for ten or so years before, and it looks completely different if they missed three months before that.

“In retrospect, I am convinced that he decided much earlier that he did not want to compete in the World Cup than he announced. And what I regret is that his coach also found out about this late.” (Eurosport)

As for this specific World Cup, Sos conveyed, “No one thought he was going to swim world records or great times here, but I think he needed to see where he was.”

Additionally, Sos made it known that Milak’s trouble with coming back to form is not just an insulated affair. Hungary’s aim is to take 7 relays to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, including the men’s 4x200m free relay for which the nation has yet to qualify.

Since only the top 3 teams from this year’s World Championships have earned Olympic berths, the remaining squads will be selected primarily from performances at the 2024 World Championships taking place in February, just 4 months away.

With Milak on the men’s 4x200m free relay at the 2022 World Championships, Hungary placed 5th overall in a time of 7:06.27. This year sans Milak in Fukuoka, Hungary fell to 15th, out of the final in a time of 7:11.57.