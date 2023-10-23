McKeown, Qin Run Away With World Cup Titles To Secure Massive Paydays

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The 2023 World Cup has drawn to a close. As projected, Qin Haiyang and Kaylee McKeown ran away with the World Cup overall crowns, netting a $100,000 prize as well as a $30,000 bonus for completing three Triple Crowns apiece.

McKeown earned 59.7 points in Budapest to bring her total to 177.4 overall, putting an 11-point difference between her and second-place finisher Siobhan Haughey. The 22-year-old backstroke ace also set world records in the 50 and 100 back en route to two of her Triple Crowns, adding $20,000 to her total earnings. That was enough to make her the top earner of the series with $186,000.

Qin added 58.7 in Budapest to bring his total to 175.4 points, 7.5 ahead of runner-up finisher Thomas Ceccon of Italy. Prior to Budapest, Qin’s lead over Ceccon was only 3.9 points, but he nearly doubled that in the series finale. Completing his sweep of the breaststroke events in Budapest, Qin walks away with a total of $166,000, only trailing McKeown.

There was only one change in the men’s top eight rankings after the Budapest stop, with American Kieran Smith leapfrogging Australian Isaac Cooper to take 6th overall in the series.

The women’s rankings had a much more dramatic shakeup. With the absence of Americans Katie Grimes and Torri Huske in Budapest, who were 5th and 8th after Athens, Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm moved into the top eight. The race for second was incredibly close, with Haughey surpassing Zhang Yufei by just 0.2 points in the final standings.

In total, $1,416,000 has been awarded to athletes.

Check out the full prize money breakdown with Budapest alone as well as the combined final standings:

Men – Budapest World Cup Standings/Prize Money

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL POINTS IN BUDAPEST SCORE POINTS PERFORMANCE POINTS MEET PRIZE MONEY 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 58.7 30 28.7 $12,000 2 Matt Sates (RSA) 56.3 30 26.3 $10,000 3 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 55.1 28 27.1 $8,000 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 54.5 28 26.5 $6,000 5 Kieran Smith (USA) 48.4 22 26.4 $5,500 6 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 46.7 20 26.7 $5,400 7 Arno Kamminga (NED) 46.2 19 27.2 $5,300 8 Noe Ponti (SUI) 44.7 19 25.7 $5,200 9 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 43.0 17 26.0 $5,100 10 Nick Fink (USA) 42.5 16 26.5 $5,000 11 Apostolos Christou (GRE) 42.3 17 25.3 $4,900 12 Dylan Carter (TTO) 42.2 16 26.2 $4,800 13 Roman Mityukov (SUI) 40.1 15 25.1 $4,700 14 Caspar Corbeau (NED) 39.4 13 26.4 $4,600 15 Ben Armbruster (AUS) 37.5 12 25.5 $4,500 16 Trenton Julian (USA) 36.0 11 25.0 $4,400 17 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) 35.9 11 24.9 $4,300 18 Oliver Morgan (GBR) 34.4 11 24.9 $4,200 19 Brendon Smith (AUS) 33.7 10 24.4 $4,100 20 Benjamin Proud (GBR) 33.0 16 17.7 $4,000

Men – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens + Budapest)

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL POINTS 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 175.4 2 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 167.9 3 Matt Sates (RSA) 166.8 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 162.9 5 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 153.8 6 Kieran Smith (USA) 139.9 7 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 139.1 8 Arno Kamminga (NED) 136.8 9 Nic Fink (USA) 127.3 10 Dylan Carter (TTO) 125.3 11 Brendon Smith (AUS) 117.8 12 Trenton Julian (USA) 117.1 13 Ben Armbruster (AUS) 111.5 14 Caspar Corbeau (NED) 104.6 15 Balazs Hollo (HUN) 100.7 16 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 99.3 17 Apostolos Christou (GRE) 95.2 18 Maximillian Guilani (AUS) 89.5 19 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 86.4 20 Adam Peaty (GBR) 85.5 21 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 81.2 22 Stan Pijnenburg (NED) 80.4 23 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) 79.3 24 Kaito Tabuchi (JPN) 68.7 25 Richard Marton (HUN) 68.5 26 Roman Mityukov (SUI) 67.3 27 Cody Simpson (AUS) 60.6 28 Dong Zhihao (CHN) 57.8 29 Mitch Larkin (AUS) 56.4 30 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) 54.5 31 Pieter Coetze (RSA) 52.4 32 Zac Incerti (AUS) 51.0 33 Benedek Bendeguz Kovacs (HUN) 47.6 34 Noe Ponti (SUI) 44.7 35 Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) 42.7 36 Zac Reid (NZL) 41.1 37 Kenzo Simons (NED) 38.0 38 Kane Follows (NZL) 36.6 39 Abdelrahman Sameh (EGY) 35.9 40 Oliver Morgan (GBR) 35.9 41 Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) 35.2 42 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) 35.1 43 Joshua Brown (USA) 33.8 44 Benjamin Proud (GBR) 33.7 45 Kregor Zirk (EST) 33.7 46 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) 33.4 47 Samuel Short (AUS) 33.0 48 Victor Johansson (SWE) 31.8 49 Sean Grieshop (USA) 30.9 50 Zalan Sarkany (CLB) 30.7 51 Zheng Wen Quah (SGP) 30.4

Men – Final 2023 World Cup Series Prize Money

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL POINTS MEET PRIZE MONEY TRIPLE CROWN/WR BONUS RANKING PRIZE MONEY TOTAL EARNINGS 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 175.4 $36,000 $30,000 $100,000 $166,000 2 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 167.9 $26,000 $20,000 $70,000 $116,000 3 Matt Sates (RSA) 166.8 $25,500 $20,000 $30,000 $75,500 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 162.9 $18,000 $10,000 $15,000 $43,000 5 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 153.8 $18,800 $14,000 $32,800 6 Kieran Smith (USA) 139.9 $15,600 $12,000 $27,600 7 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 139.1 $15,700 $11,000 $26,700 8 Arno Kamminga (NED) 136.8 $15,200 $10,000 $25,200 9 Nic Fink (USA) 127.3 $14,700 $14,700 10 Dylan Carter (TTO) 125.3 $14,300 $14,300 11 Trenton Julian (USA) 117.1 $13,700 $13,700 12 Brendon Smith (AUS) 117.8 $13,500 $13,500 13 Ben Armbruster (AUS) 111.5 $9,900 $9,900 14 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 81.2 $9,200 $9,200 15 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) 79.3 $9,100 $9,100 16 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 99.3 $8,800 $8,800 T-17 Caspar Corbeau (NED) 104.6 $8,600 $8,600 T-17 Balazs Hollo (HUN) 100.7 $8,600 $8,600 19 Pieter Coetze (RSA) 52.4 $5,500 $5,500 20 Noe Ponti (SUI) 44.7 $5,200 $5,200 21 Kaito Tabuchi (JPN) 68.7 $5,100 $5,100 22 Apostolos Christou (GRE) 95.2 $4,900 $4,900 23 Roman Mityukov (SUI) 67.3 $4,700 $4,700 24 Stan Pijnenburg (NED) 80.4 $4,500 $4,500 25 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 86.4 $4,400 $4,400 T-26 Oliver Morgan (GBR) 35.9 $4,200 $4,200 T-26 Kregor Zirk (EST) 33.7 $4,200 $4,200 28 Victor Johansson (SWE) 31.8 $4,100 $4,100 T-29 Benjamin Proud (GBR) 33.7 $4,000 $4,000 T-29 Zheng Wen Quah (SGP) 30.4 $4,000 $4,000

Women – Budapest World Cup Standings/Prize Money

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL POINTS IN BUDAPEST SCORE POINTS PERFORMANCE POINTS MEET PRIZE MONEY 1 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 59.7 30 29.7 $12,000 2 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 56.5 28 28.5 $10,000 3 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 55.8 28 27.8 $8,000 4 Zhang Yufei (CHN) 55.7 28 27.7 $6,000 5 Erika Fairweather (NZL) 51.3 24 27.3 $5,500 6 Lani Pallister (AUS) 49.4 22 27.4 $5,400 7 Kylie Masse (CAN) 48.8 22 26.8 $5,300 8 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) 45.8 21 24.8 $5,200 9 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 45.6 19 26.6 $5,100 10 Tes Schouten (NED) 45.4 19 26.4 $5,000 11 Mona McSharry (IRL) 45.3 19 26.3 $4,900 12 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) 44.2 18 26.2 $4,800 13 Jenna Strauch (AUS) 41.2 15 26.2 $4,700 14 Louise Hansson (SWE) 40.5 15 25.5 $4,600 15 Beata Nelson (USA) 40.1 15 25.1 $4,500 16 Anja Crevar (SRB) 40.0 16 24.0 $4,400 17 Maaike de Waard (NED) 38.5 13 25.5 $4,300 18 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) 38.4 20 18.4 $4,200 19 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) 38.1 13 25.1 $4,100 20 Nikolett Padar (HUN) 36.7 11 28.7 $4,000

Women – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens + Budapest)

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL POINTS 1 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 177.4 2 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 166.4 3 Zhang Yufei (CHN) 166.2 4 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 165.5 5 Erika Fairweather (NZL) 153.3 6 Lani Pallister (AUS) 151.0 7 Kylie Masse (CAN) 139.7 8 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) 127.7 9 Jenna Strauch (AUS) 126.3 10 Tes Schouten (NED) 124.9 11 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 119.0 12 Maaike de Waard (NED) 108.6 13 Cate Campbell (AUS) 105.3 14 Katie Grimes (USA) 102.6 15 Beata Nelson (USA) 97.2 16 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) 96.1 17 Torri Huske (USA) 90.9 18 Bronte Campbell (AUS) 84.3 19 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) 84.3 20 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 82.5 21 Sophie Hansson (SWE) 77.8 22 Ajna Kesely (HUN) 77.5 23 Louise Hansson (SWE) 76.3 24 Nikolett Padar (HUN) 74.4 25 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 70.2 26 Ageha Tanigawa (JPN) 65.5 27 Waka Kobori (JPN) 65.4 28 MIkayla Smith (AUS) 60.0 29 Anja Crevar (SRB) 59.5 30 Lana Pudar (BIH) 58.1 31 Caitlin Deans (NZL) 57.1 32 Nikoleta Trnikova (SVK) 51.1 33 Eneli Jefimova (EST) 49.4 34 Claire Weinstein (USA) 47.4 35 Mona McSharry (IRL) 45.3 36 Letitia Sim (SGP) 43.8 37 Emma Godwin (NZL) 43.7 38 Angelina Kohler (GER) 41.8 39 Kim Busch (NED) 40.2 40 Maggie Macneil (CAN) 40.1 41 Isabel Gose (GER) 38.6 42 Helena Rosendahl (DEN) 38.5 43 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) 38.4 44 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) 36.7 45 Dalma Sebestyen (HUN) 36.6

Women – Final 2023 World Cup Series Prize Money