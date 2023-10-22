2023 World Cup – Budapest: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Well, folks, this is it. The last session of the last day of the last meet of this 2023 World Aquatics World Cup tour is about to kick off.

DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE:

Men’s 400 IM — Fastest Heat

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Final

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Final

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 200 IM — Final

*Golden Races*

Series leader Kaylee McKeown claimed the top seed in the 200 back this morning in a time of 2:10.64 and will be flanked by Anastasia Shkurdai and Kylie Masse. It will be interesting to see how McKeown will take this race out, considering the last two races she has swum here in Budapest have resulted in World Records.

On the men’s side, China’s Qin Haiyang will have to move up through the field to claim victory in the 200 breast as the prelims sessions saw three other swimmers qualify ahead of him, lead by the Dutch pair of Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau.

The women’s 50 breast sees former World Record holder Benedetta Pilato as the top seed after clocking a time of 29.87 this morning. Chasing her for the title will be Alina Zmushka, Mona McSharry, and Lydia Jacoby.

The ever-exciting women’s 100 free will see familiar faces battle it out for the podium positions as the World Record holder, Sarah Sjostrom, will look to hold off the newly minted World Cup record holder, Siobhan Haughey as well as the resurgent Aussie sisters: Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell.

Italy’s Thomas Ceccon will look to sweep the 100 backstrokes at all three stops, but faces stiff competition as Great Britain’s Oliver Morgan enters as the top seed, posting a time of 54.46 this morning.

Don’t forget the session is scheduled to end with the Golden Races, where the winners of the 100 of strokes will compete against one. another in staggered starts.

MEN’S 400 IM — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 4:02.50 — Léon Marchand, France (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:11.41 — Daiya Seto, Japan (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 8:04.79— Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)

World Cup Record: 8:16.82 — Lani Pallister, Australia (2023

World Junior Record: 8:11.00— Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 55.48 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2016)

, Sweden (2016) World Cup Record: 56.06— Zhang Yufei , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 56.43 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 22.27 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Cup Record: 22.82 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 — Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal (2022)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Cup Record: 2:06.02 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon , Italy (2022)

, Italy (2022) World Cup Record: 52.11 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania (2023)

, Lithuania (2023) World Cup Record: 29.56 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania (2023)

, Lithuania (2023) World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:05.48 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Cup Record: 2:07.45 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 2:08.04 — Dong Zhihao, China (2023)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

, Sweden (2017) World Cup Record: 52.02 — Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2023)

, Hong Kong (2023) World Junior Record: 52.70 — Penny Oleksiak, Canada (2016)

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Cup Record: 1:44.38 — Danas Rapsys , Lithuania (2019)

, Lithuania (2019) World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2023)

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

World Cup Record: 2:08.15 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

WOMEN’S GOLDEN RACE

MEN’S GOLDEN RACE

