WATCH: Australian Kaylee McKeown Take Out World Records in 50, 100 Back

At last week’s World Aquatics World Cup Series stop in Budapest, Hungary, Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown showed late-season form in mid-season racing, cracking the World Records in both the 50 meter backstroke and 100 meter backstroke (long course).

Her two World Records in long course earned her a mountain of prize money and put the world, and her chief backstroke rival Regan Smith of the USA, on notice.

McKeown’s strength in the sprint backstrokes is her incredible turnover, and while it doesn’t look as “smooth” as we’re all taught as age groupers, it is a violent, powerful, and efficient stroke that shows off her athleticism – and she doesn’t sacrifice distance-per-stroke to do it.

McKeown is now the World Record holder in all three distances in long course meters, owning the 200 backstroke in 2:03.14.

Watch McKeown’s world record setting swims below.

Kaylee McKeown 100 Back World Record Video

New World Record: 57.33

Old World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia, 57.45 (2021 Australian Trials)

Kaylee McKeown 50 Back World Record Video