Kaylee McKeown Blasts New World Record In Women’s 50 Backstroke – 26.86

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Kaylee McKeown now holds complete ownership of the long course world records in women’s backstroke.

During the opening night of the 2023 World Cup stop in Budapest on Friday, McKeown rocketed to a new world record in the women’s 50 back, clocking 26.86 to dismantle the previous mark that had been on the books for five years.

McKeown’s time took 12 one-hundredths of a second off the old record of 26.98, set by China’s Liu Xiang in 2018, which previously stood as the lone swim under the 27-second barrier.

McKeown showed she was on the type of form where the world record was well within reach last week, having logged the second-fastest time ever in 27.02 at the Athens leg of the World Cup.

Prior to that, the 22-year-old ranked #3 all-time in the event with her time of 27.08 from the 2023 World Championships, having leapfrogged China’s Zhao Jing (27.06) with her performance last week.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 50 Backstroke (LCM)

Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 26.86 – 2023 World Cup – Budapest Liu Xiang (CHN), 26.98 – 2018 Asian Games Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.02 – 2023 World Cup – Athens Zhao Jing (CHN), 27.06 – 2009 World Championships Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.08 – 2023 World Championships Kira Toussaint (NED) / Regan Smith (USA), 27.10 – 2021 Eindhoven Qualification Meet / 2023 World Championships – Fu Yuanhui (CHN) / Regan Smith (USA), 27.11 – 2015 World Championships / 2023 World Championships – Katharine Berkoff (USA), 27.12 – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

🏊‍♀️ KAYLEE MCKEOWN 🇦🇺 VIENT DE S’EMPARER DU RECORD DU MONDE DU 50M DOS EN RÉALISANT 26.86 DEUXIÈME FEMME DE L’HISTOIRE SOUS LES 27S !!!! 😱#Natation #SWC23 pic.twitter.com/GdwwICCy6c — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) October 20, 2023

McKeown had a blazing-fast start, just like she did in Athens, recording the second-fastest reaction time in the field at 0.57 (she was 0.54 last week), and then pulled away from the field to secure victory by more than eight-tenths of a second.

With the win, McKeown completes the first of what could very well end up being three Triple Crown bonuses, with World Aquatics awarding a $10,000 bonus to a swimmer for winning the same event at all three stops of the World Cup.

McKeown also won the 50 back in Berlin in a time of 27.24, which was a World Cup Record at the time before she lowered in Athens and once again here in Budapest. The Aussie also won the 100 back and 200 back at the first two stops, and is all but locked in as the overall series winner.

The world record gives McKeown ownership of all three women’s backstroke world records in the long course pool. She set the women’s 100 back mark of 57.45 at the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials, and took hold of the record in the 200 back this past March at the New South Wales Championships in 2:03.14. She also holds the SCM record in the 200 back at 1:58.94.