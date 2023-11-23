The Best Photos From The 2023 Swimming World Cup – Budapest

The following photo gallery and write-up are courtesy of photographer Marcus Chen, who was on pool deck at the third and final leg of the 2023 World Cup in Budapest last month.

Recently I had the opportunity to photograph the World Aquatics 2023 World Cup third and final stop in Budapest, Hungary. The Duna Arena is a fantastic swimming venue and a perfect location to capture the energy and excitement of elite athletes. I witnessed behind-the-block rituals, explosive starts to thrilling finishes and tried to capture the intensity, emotion and beauty of swimming at the highest level. I attempt to connect people with swimming and capture iconic images that are easily missed within the blink of an eye. What made this photoshoot so special was the combination of dark backgrounds and contrasting vibrant colors which helped the images pop and come to life. I hope to have the opportunity to share more memorable moments from another swim meet in the near future.

All photos courtesy of Marcus Chen Photography.