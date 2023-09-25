Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Swimming World Cup Series Will Live Stream on YouTube

The upcoming World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series will be live-streamed for free on YouTube to most of the world, World Aquatics told Swimwam on Monday.

The news comes after Recast, which was World Aquatics’ live streaming and on-demand replay partner, headed toward insolvency last week when a major investor pulled out of the project.

The 2023 World Aquatics World Cup Series will feature 3 stops, all in Europe:

2023 FINA World Cup Series:

  • October 6-8: Berlin, Germany
  • October 13-15: Athens, Greece
  • October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary

The 2023 series has already confirmed some big names as participants. That includes the anticipated returns to racing for Adam Peaty and Kristof Milak after both missed this summer’s World Championships.

Other names expected to compete include Beata NelsonSarah SjostromKylie MasseKaylee McKeownLani PallisterMichael AndrewNic FinkChad le ClosThomas Ceccon, and Dylan Carter.

Jordan
58 seconds ago

I read that Zhang Yufei will be competing at the Berlin stop. She is probably not going to be the lone chinese swimmer there. They have been absent from world cup swimming since the COVID era.

Titobiloluwa
5 minutes ago

Common sense at last!

Alison England
25 minutes ago

Is that pic really Milak?

JoeB
Reply to  Alison England
17 minutes ago

No. I believe that is Dylan Carter.

gitech
40 minutes ago

Entries?

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  gitech
35 minutes ago

Nothing yet!

Bruh
41 minutes ago

Bout damn time

Alison England
50 minutes ago

Great news!

