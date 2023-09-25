2023 Swimming World Cup Series Will Live Stream on YouTube

The upcoming World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series will be live-streamed for free on YouTube to most of the world, World Aquatics told Swimwam on Monday.

The news comes after Recast, which was World Aquatics’ live streaming and on-demand replay partner, headed toward insolvency last week when a major investor pulled out of the project.

The 2023 World Aquatics World Cup Series will feature 3 stops, all in Europe:

2023 FINA World Cup Series:

October 6-8: Berlin, Germany

October 13-15: Athens, Greece

October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary

The 2023 series has already confirmed some big names as participants. That includes the anticipated returns to racing for Adam Peaty and Kristof Milak after both missed this summer’s World Championships.

Other names expected to compete include Beata Nelson, Sarah Sjostrom, Kylie Masse, Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, Chad le Clos, Thomas Ceccon, and Dylan Carter.