Adam Peaty, Kristof Milak Set To Return At 2023 Swimming World Cup

After both swimmers opted out of attending the 2023 World Championships, superstars Adam Peaty and Kristof Milak will return to action next month on the international stage.

Peaty and Milak were among the 11 swimmers confirmed to be attending the three-stop 2023 World Cup Series by World Aquatics on Friday, with the series kicking off on October 6 in Berlin, Germany.

Peaty withdrew from the British Swimming Championships earlier this year, Great Britain’s qualification meet for the World Championships, due to mental health reasons, while Milak pulled out of Worlds just a few weeks out under similar circumstances, citing mental and physical fatigue.

After the series opens Oct. 6-8 in Berlin, it will shift to Athens, Greece before wrapping up in Budapest, Hungary.

2023 Swimming World Cup Series

October 6-8: Berlin, Germany

October 13-15: Athens, Greece

October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary

Milak, who broke the world record in the men’s 200 fly at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, spoke on the excitement he has on returning to compete on home soil.

“I broke the world record last year here, won world titles, European titles,” the Hungarian said, according to World Aquatics. “I also train here every day, so being part of World Cup action once more in the Duna Arena will be fabulous. I can’t wait to compete in front of our home crowd, our fantastic fans.”

Other male swimmers confirmed to be competing in all three legs of the series were Italian Thomas Ceccon, American Nic Fink, South African Chad Le Clos and the reigning overall series winner, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter.

Last year, Carter edged out Fink by 0.3 points to win the men’s title and walked away as the highest overall earner with $160,000 (USD) in prize money.

“Last year was a perfect example of the mantra ‘Control what you can control,’” said Fink.

“I think both Dylan and I were surprised to see our names on top of the podium and because we never raced head-to-head, it was about taking care of your own races and trying to perform the best you can every session. I will continue to do that.”

On the women’s side, American Beata Nelson returns to defend her series title, and she’ll be joined by Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom, Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse and Australians Kaylee McKeown and Lani Pallister.

“I’m super happy with my races this summer at the World Champs,” said Sjostrom, who broke the world record in the women’s 50 free while also winning gold in the 50 fly in Fukuoka.

“Afterwards, I took a well-needed break. Now, I’m back to light training now and, hopefully, I will be able to swim some solid races on the World Cup after this break. I think I will get faster and faster at each stop.”

Carter and Nelson won the series titles last year when the meets were contested in short course meters, but things will be different in 2023 as all three legs will be held in the Olympic-sized 50-meter pool in the lead-up to Paris 2024.

That should tip the scales in favor of swimmers like Ceccon, Sjostrom and McKeown, who were all individual LC world champions in July. Fink was also an individual medalist, while Peaty, Milak and Masse have a long history of success in the big pool.

“I’m definitely hungry to take on some more 50s this year and maybe even throw a 100 in there,” said Carter. “I don’t think at all about defending the title. It’s long course this year so I look at it as a whole new challenge. I know there will be great competitors at all competitions so I hope they will push me to some fast results.”

The prize money distribution has yet to be officially released, though World Aquatics hints at it being the same as last year, which sees a swimmer’s three-best performances from each meet earn points for both finish (1st = 10 points, 8th = 1 point) and FINA point score (999 points = 9.9 points, 900 points = 9.0 points, etc.).

The points are then added up and ranked to divide prize money by both meet and then the overall series, with $10,000 bonuses offered for both breaking a world record and sweeping the same event at all three legs of the series.

See last year’s prize money breakdown here.