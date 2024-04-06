Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King Has Been Grinding 400 Breaststroke Repeats In Practice For Olympic Training

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.comOlympic and World Champion Lilly King has been feeling the pain of Olympic training, doing 300 and 400 meter breaststroke repeats in practice. Lilly, along with the IU Breaststroke Pro Crew, have been grinding this way while the college team tapered for conference and NCAA Championships.  (The IU women won the Big Ten by half-a-point, and Lilly unpacks that at length in this interview.)

Lilly got a reprieve from Olympic training. A week before the Westmont Pro Swim, she flew to Brazil to capture a commercial. She didn’t share the name of the company, but the commercial will air this summer ahead of U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Was the commercial shoot a mini taper? Not really. Lilly was tired from the travel heading into the last Pro Swim.  Lilly swept the 100 and 200 breaststrokes in 1:06.68 and 2:25.97 in Westmont.  At Indy Sectionals March 21st, Lilly captured a season-best 200 breaststroke with a 2:23.27.

Last year at 2023 World Champs Lilly didn’t make the podium, getting 4th twice in the 100 breast (1:06.02) and 200 breast (2:22.85).   Of note, Lilly swam a 1:04.75 100 break and a 2;20.95 at U.S. Trials early in the summer.

PREDICTIONS

Lilly’s 27 years old, but she remains tough–a big year and big meet swimmer.  With stiff competition, especially from Kate Douglass, I see Lilly getting back in the range of her PBs at U.S. Olympic Trials.  I see Lilly racing to a 1:04.7 in the 100m breast and  2:20.6 in the 200 breast.

But who cares what I think? I wanna know what you think. Give me your best expert swimming analysis.

See Lilly King‘s  Bio here.

See Lilly King’s personal best times:

  • 100 breast – 1:04.13
  • 200 breast – 2:19.92

Follow Lilly King on Instagram here.  

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

Dude, trust me
32 minutes ago

To each their own but haven’t the last 10-15 years of swimming taught us this isn’t really the best way to train for a 100/200?

Blackflag82
Reply to  Dude, trust me
6 minutes ago

Has it though? I mean sure there are folks that train without those types of sets, but there are still plenty that do. Dressel comes to mind as the most obvious example. But probably any sprinter out of UF. I don’t know for sure, but wouldn’t be surprised if Bowman still crafted these types of sets – especially for someone like smith.

I think the idea that sets like this are antiquated is oversimplifying.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Dude, trust me
48 seconds ago

…I don’t know. I’m ol’ school. At this level, her level, sometimes you have to pay the bank and do honest work. Also, that IU training crew has produced a lot of talent, especially in breaststroke for years and years…

SwimCoach
Reply to  Dude, trust me
10 seconds ago

It’s hard to move away from what was successful in the past.

Johnson Swim school
Reply to  Dude, trust me
3 seconds ago

Why not.
Breaststroke is a full brute sport.
Endurance, stamina.
Legs.
Upper body strength.
Shoulders.
Hips.
Feet.

Coach Ray looze knows breaststroke.

