Olympic and World Champion Lilly King has been feeling the pain of Olympic training, doing 300 and 400 meter breaststroke repeats in practice. Lilly, along with the IU Breaststroke Pro Crew, have been grinding this way while the college team tapered for conference and NCAA Championships. (The IU women won the Big Ten by half-a-point, and Lilly unpacks that at length in this interview.)

Lilly got a reprieve from Olympic training. A week before the Westmont Pro Swim, she flew to Brazil to capture a commercial. She didn’t share the name of the company, but the commercial will air this summer ahead of U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Was the commercial shoot a mini taper? Not really. Lilly was tired from the travel heading into the last Pro Swim. Lilly swept the 100 and 200 breaststrokes in 1:06.68 and 2:25.97 in Westmont. At Indy Sectionals March 21st, Lilly captured a season-best 200 breaststroke with a 2:23.27.

Last year at 2023 World Champs Lilly didn’t make the podium, getting 4th twice in the 100 breast (1:06.02) and 200 breast (2:22.85). Of note, Lilly swam a 1:04.75 100 break and a 2;20.95 at U.S. Trials early in the summer.

PREDICTIONS

Lilly’s 27 years old, but she remains tough–a big year and big meet swimmer. With stiff competition, especially from Kate Douglass, I see Lilly getting back in the range of her PBs at U.S. Olympic Trials. I see Lilly racing to a 1:04.7 in the 100m breast and 2:20.6 in the 200 breast.

But who cares what I think? I wanna know what you think. Give me your best expert swimming analysis.

