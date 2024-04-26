Chloe Stepanek Enters Transfer Portal as a 5th Year Grad Transfer

Texas A&M University senior Chloe Stepanek has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a fifth year graduate student transfer after spending the last four years competing for the Aggies.

A two-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and CSC First Team Academic All-American, Stepanek racked up numerous accolades throughout her career at Texas A&M. By the end of her senior season, Stepanek had earned 13 All-America accolades and been named the Texas A&M Swimming MVP for four consecutive seasons.

As a freshman, Stepanek competed in three events at the Division I NCAAs, with her highest finish being 4th in the 200 free (1:43.82). During the season, she posted four top 25 times in the nation in the 50 free (22.26), 100 free (47.84), 200 free (1:44.40) and 500 free (4:43.87) in addition to earning All-SEC honors after making the podium at the championship meet.

Stepanek returned to NCAAs her sophomore year, competing in the 100 free (48.21) and 200 free (1:44.43), placing 16th in the 200. She again earned All-SEC honors for medaling in the 200 free at the conference championship and broke her own school record in the 200 free (1:42.40) as the leadoff for the 800 free relay at the SEC Championships.

Junior year saw Stepanek garner All-America honors thanks to a 7th-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.76 at the NCAA Championships. She was named the SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the end of the season.

Stepanek improved her NCAAs performance even more this past season, posting her highest finish yet by placing 5th in the 200 free (1:42.92). She earned 16 points for the Aggies over the course of the meet, helping them to a 14th-place finish overall.

Stepanek also helped Texas A&M to a 3rd-place finish at the SEC Championships, a significant jump up from their 9th-place finish in 2023.

In long course, she finished 5th at the 2022 US National Championships in the 200 meter free in 1:59.15. Her best time is a 1:58.73 done in a collegiate dual meet against Georgia Tech last November.

Texas A&M is currently looking for a Director of Swimming & Diving to oversee both of its swimming & diving programs after long time women’s head coach Steve Bultman announced his retirement.

Stepanek is originally from Northport, New York, and can use one more season of collegiate eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.