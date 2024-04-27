Michael Gorey (2025) Switches Verbal Commitment from ASU to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel, Indiana’s Michael Gorey , who originally made a verbal commitment to Arizona State last December, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Texas in 2025-26, following Bob Bowman to Austin. He wrote on social media:

“I have an update to my commitment…I am excited and blessed to be swimming for Coach Bowman at the University of Texas. I want to thank Coach Bowman for this opportunity, my family, all of my coaches and teammates, and most importantly, God, to whom I give all blessings. HOOK’EM!!🤘🤠”

Gorey is wrapping up his junior year at Carmel High School. He trains year-round with Carmel Swim Club and specializes mainly in IM and breaststroke. At 2023 Winter Juniors East, he earned lifetime bests in the 50 free (20.74), 100 free (45.76), 100 breast (56.48), and 200 IM (1:48.79). Two months later he improved his times in the 100 breast (55.48) and 200 IM (1:46.92) at the Indiana High School State Championships, contributing to Carmel’s 10th-straight boys state title.

Gorey kicked off the 2024 long course season with a pair of PBs at Indy Sectionals, going 2:23.00 in the 200 breast and 2:09.23 in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.48

200 breast – 2:01.39

200 IM – 1:46.92

400 IM – 3:54.82

50 free – 20.74

100 free – 45.76

Gorey will join Clem Camacho, Evan Conti, and John Simmons in the Longhorns’ class of 2029. Texas will join the SEC in the fall, leaving behind the Big 12 and ushering in a new era with head coach Bob Bowman.

