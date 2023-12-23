Carmel’s Michael Gorey (2025) Makes Verbal Commitment to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Gorey from Carmel, Indiana, has announced his intention to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I chose ASU because Coach Bowman and his staff have a great program developing elite world swimmers, at a great business school. I am looking forward to continuing the level of training here at Carmel, at ASU.”

Gorey is a junior at Carmel High School. He trains year-round with Carmel Swim Club and specializes mainly in IM and breaststroke. He recently competed at Winter Juniors East, where he earned lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. His best times in the 200 breast and 400 IM date from the same meet a year ago.

In high school swimming, he contributed to Carmel’s ninth straight state championship with a 4th-place finish in the 200 IM (1:49.25) and a 10th in the 100 breast (57.21). He also anchored the winning 200 medley relay (20.31) and swam the second leg (20.77) on the runner-up 200 free relay.

Gorey had an excellent 2023 long course season, beginning at Indy Sectionals where he finaled in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM and logged PBs in both freestyles and both IMs. At Indy Spring Cup in May, he swam off events and notched lifetime bests in everything he swam (200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly). In July, he was at it again, this time dropping in the 100/200 free (53.16/1:57.07) and 200 breast (2:23.03) at the Indiana LCM Senior State Championships. Finally, he lowered his PBs in the 100 breast (1:06.00) and 100 fly (59.34) at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:01.39

100 breast – 56.48

200 IM – 1:48.79

400 IM – 3:54.82

50 free – 20.74

100 free – 45.76

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.