Henveaux Siblings Among 11 Belgian Swimmers Headed to 2024 World Championships in Doha

Belgium is sending 11 swimmers to the 2024 World Championships less than two months away in Doha, Qatar.

It will be the fourth LCM Worlds appearance for both Valentine Dumont and Fleur Vermeiren, who should bring veteran experience to the squad.

Lucas Henveaux, who placed 13th in the 400 free (3:47.88) and 15th in the 200 free (1:46.77) at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, will be joined by his 17-year-old sister, Camille Henveaux, who will be making her debut on the global stage.

With many big names skipping 2024 Worlds to focus on the Paris Olympics next summer, several Belgian swimmers could contend for finals in Doha. Dumont placed 13th in the 200 free (1:57.97) as well as 15th in the 400 free (4:10.09) in Fukuoka, Alisee Pisane placed 14th in the 800 free (8:32.52) in Fukuoka, Florine Gaspard placed 15th in the 50 breast (30.67) in Fukuoka, and Vermeiren placed 16th in the 50 breast (31.26) in Fukuoka.

Belgium’s roster is down only slightly from the dozen who went to Fukuoka this year as the nation is still looking to qualify a couple relays for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Belgium placed 17th in the 4×200 free relay (8:06.94) and 15th in the 4×100 medley relay (4:04.54, national record) in Fukuoka; the top 16 relays combined from Fukuoka and Doha will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics (top three from Fukuoka are guaranteed berths).

Belgian Swimming Roster for 2024 Worlds

Open water swimmer Logan Vanhuys will contest the 5k and 10k while artistic swimmer Renaud Barral will take on the solo technical and solo free events.

Four Belgian swimmers — Gaspard, L. Henveaux, Dumont, and Roos Vanotterdijk — are qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics so far, already doubling the pair that Belgium sent to Tokyo in 2021.