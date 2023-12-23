“Best of the Rest” Sophie Segerson (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Segerson from Bainbridge Island, Washington, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their unwavering support throughout this process. Thank you to Coach Abby and Coach Juan for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO TIGERS! 🐅”

A junior at Bellevue High School, Segerson swims year-round with Bellevue Club Swim Team and specializes in breaststroke and IM. We named her among the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Segerson is coming off some strong performances at Winter Juniors West, where she came in 6th in the 400 IM and 10th in the 200 IM. She dropped significant time in both events, going from 2:00.9 to 1:59.16 in the 200 and from 4:20 to 4:16.87 in the 400. She also competed in the 100/200 breast but was off her best times (from 2022 Winter Juniors West).

In November, she helped Bellevue High finish in 2nd place at the WIAA Girls 3A State Championships, placing 2nd in the 200 IM (2:01.32) and 3rd in the 100 breast (1:03.61). She swam fly (24.89) on the winning 200 medley relay and contributed a leg (51.97). (Also on that relay was her twin sister, Sammy Segerson; both girls were invited to USA Swimming’s 2023 National Select Camp.)

Segerson kicked off 2023 long course season with a big meet at PSS Mission Viejo, where she finaled in the 100 breast (17th), 200 breast (13th), and 400 IM (11th) and picked up lifetime bests in the 100 breast (1:11.54), 200 breast (2:34.60), 200 fly (2:23.18), 200 IM (2:23.71), and 400 IM (4:54.64). She wrapped up the summer at Junior Nationals in Irvine, lowering her 200 breast to 2:31.71 and her 200 IM to 2:17.64.

She will join BCST teammate Sophia Sunwoo, as well as Delaney Herr, Savannah Skow, and Sydney Willson, in the Princeton class of 2029. Segerson’s best times would already score at Ivy League Women’s Championships in the A finals of the 200/400 IM and 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:59.16

400 IM – 4:16.87

100 breast – 1:02.82

200 breast – 2:13.91

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.