U.S. Open Qualifier Delaney Herr (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to Princeton

Delaney Herr, a junior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University and will head east to New Jersey in the fall of 2025.

“I am so humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University to further my academic and athletic careers! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for continuously supporting me throughout this process. I’d also like to thank Coach Abby and Coach Juan for giving me such an incredible opportunity!! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO TIGERS!! 🐅🐅”

Herr swims for her high school and for the club team Beach Cities Swimming. As a sophomore at the 2023 CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 fly with 54.85 (PB of 54.76 in prelims). She posted the 2nd-fastest time (behind Teagan O’Dell) in prelims of the 100 back (a PB of 53.44) but was DQd for a false start in finals. She also notched best times in the 50 free (22.93) and 50 back (25.20) on relay leadoffs.

A month earlier, at Carlsbad Sectionals, she placed 3rd in the 100 back and 200 back (54.20/1:58.03); both were lifetime bests until she took 8/10 off her 100 time at the high school championship meet.

Herr had an impressive long course season as well. She kicked off with PBs in the 50 back (30.18), 100 back (1:02.58), 200 back (2:17.64), and 200 IM (2:25.56) at the Fran Crippen SMOC, right in the middle of high school season. She placed 3rd, 2nd, and 10th in the respective backstroke distances. She wrapped up the season at Sacrament Futures, putting up lifetime bests in the 50 free (27.21) and 100 fly (1:02.35). She placed 20th in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 back, 7th in the 200 back, and 10th in the 100 fly.

Herr flew under the radar on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the class of 2025. Her 100 back time is aligned with the “Best of the Rest” mentions, but her 200 time is about 2 seconds off what it took to be included. She also has 50 free and 100 fly times that are very close to those named in the respective sections. Nevertheless, for the Ivy League, Herr brings huge potential. She would already score in the A finals of the 100/200 back and the B finals of the 50 free and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 53.44

200 back – 1:58.03

50 free – 22.93

100 fly – 54.76

Herr will join fellow Southern Californian Sydney Willson and New Mexico’s Savannah Skow in the Tigers’ class of 2029.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

