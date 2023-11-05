Jungblut & Dizotti Add Names To Brazilian Worlds Roster, Fratus Dives In For 50 Free

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

The final day of racing transpired last night at the 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel Trophy with two more swimmers adding their names to the list of those having notched World Championships qualifying times.

Taking on the women’s 1500m freestyle, Viviane Jungblut roared to the wall first in a time of 16:23.98. That’s well off the 27-year-old’s lifetime best of 16:09.27 from last year but it was enough to dip under the Doha qualification mark of 16:29.57.

Also making the grade was runner-up and national record holder in the event Beatriz Dizotti.

23-year-old Dizotti stopped the clock just over half a second behind Jungblut, posting 16:24.52 as the runner-up. Dizotti owns the Brazilian standard with her lifetime best of 16:01.95 produced in the heats of the event at this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, Dizotti, ultimately placed 7th in 16:03.70.

The men’s 50m free saw Gabriel Silva Santos fall painstakingly short of Doha qualification en route to his grabbing the gold.

Santos hit a time of 22.15, just .03 off the QT of 22.12. Gustavo Borges was also within range, putting up 22.18 for silver while Lucas Peixoto rounded out the top 3 performers in 22.20.

Olympic bronze medalist in the event, Bruno Fratus, placed 5th in the B-final in his racing return since withdrawing from the World Championships and Pan American Games to focus on his shoulder recovery.

Fratus logged a time of 23.01 in the B-Final after registering 22.82 in the morning heats.

On his performance, Fratus told SwimSwam, “I’m happy to be here racing after such a turbulent period in my career.

“In this past 15 months or so since last year’s Worlds there were 3 surgeries and a tone more rehab.

“Overcoming all the pain and frustration and stepping on the block even if I’ve only been swimming for 2 weeks meant a lot to me.”

Additional Winners

Alexia Asuncao was the top women’s 200m backstroker, putting up a time of 2:14.13 to win by over one-and-a-half seconds.

was the top women’s 200m backstroker, putting up a time of 2:14.13 to win by over one-and-a-half seconds. The men’s 200m back saw just one competitor get under the 2:00 barrier, with Samuel Lopes scoring 1:59.36 for the gold. Nicolas Albiero was next in line with 2:00.51 while Leonardo De Deus also landed on the podium in 2:01.15.

scoring 1:59.36 for the gold. was next in line with 2:00.51 while also landed on the podium in 2:01.15. Lorrane Ferreira hit a result of 25.33 to take the women’s 50m free.

Brazilian Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships Through the Final Day