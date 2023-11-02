2023 Jose Finkel Day 2 Recap: No New Worlds Qualifiers

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

Day two of the 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel was a little on the subdued side as no individual swimmers notched times swift enough to meet the qualification criteria for next year’s World Championships.

Maria Fernanda Costa doubled up on her 400m free victory from night one with gold in the 200m fly. She posted a time of 2:12.76 to get to the wall ahead of Maria Pessanha who touched in 2:13.25 while Ana Amaral rounded out the top 3 in 2:14.42. A minimum time standard of 2:09.21 was needed to qualify for Doha.

Leonardo De Deus got on the board with a win in the men’s 200m fly, posting 1:57.61 as the top performer. The 32-year-old beat out night one’s gold medalist in the 100m fly, Matheus Gonche who clocked 1:58.14 while Nicolas Albiero bagged bronze in 1:59.18.

The men’s 200m IM saw Leonardo Santos eke out the win over Vini Lanza with the pair separated by just over half a second. The former produced 2:01.27 while the latter hit 2:01.99, while neither dipped under the 1:59.53 QT needed for Doha.

Additional Winners