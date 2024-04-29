Watch Two Swimmers Wind Up In The Same Lane During Polish Women’s 200 IM Final

2024 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Polish Championships concluded last night from Lublin, representing a qualification opportunity for this summer’s Olympic Games and European Championships.

You can review the top swims from the 4-day competition via our recaps linked above.

However, one swim that flew under the radar occurred in the women’s 200m IM final last night. The times weren’t anything crazy but what was eye-catching was the fact that one competitor wound up being disqualified for transferring into another lane during the course of the race.

Aleksandra Knop started her 2IM race in her assigned lane 7. However, during her breaststroke pullout after the back-to-breast turn, the 20-year-old surfaced in lane 6.

Knop remained in the incorrect lane for the remainder of the breaststroke and freestyle legs with Marianna Rydynska swimming right behind. It was certainly an odd sight to have 2 swimmers in 1 lane in an elite final.

Knop wound up touching first in 2:16.96 but was disqualified for the following reason, “During the race, the swimmer swam into a lane different from the one she started in.”