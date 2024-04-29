Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Two Swimmers Wind Up In The Same Lane During Polish Women’s 200 IM Final

2024 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Polish Championships concluded last night from Lublin, representing a qualification opportunity for this summer’s Olympic Games and European Championships.

You can review the top swims from the 4-day competition via our recaps linked above.

However, one swim that flew under the radar occurred in the women’s 200m IM final last night. The times weren’t anything crazy but what was eye-catching was the fact that one competitor wound up being disqualified for transferring into another lane during the course of the race.

Aleksandra Knop started her 2IM race in her assigned lane 7. However, during her breaststroke pullout after the back-to-breast turn, the 20-year-old surfaced in lane 6.

Knop remained in the incorrect lane for the remainder of the breaststroke and freestyle legs with Marianna Rydynska swimming right behind. It was certainly an odd sight to have 2 swimmers in 1 lane in an elite final.

Knop wound up touching first in 2:16.96 but was disqualified for the following reason, “During the race, the swimmer swam into a lane different from the one she started in.”

Tea rex
5 seconds ago

Would it be TECHNICALLY legal if a faster kid moved into your lane and let you draft off her all race? I mean, the faster kid would get DQed, but presumably your time would be “legal”

Greg P
2 minutes ago

Too funny 🤣

FST
6 minutes ago

I remember, a million years ago, at a swim meet in Sindelfingen a very, very good German backstroker at the time (Olympic medalist) surfaced on another lane after the start at 15m. google “Hallenbad Sindelfingen” and you’ll know why.
But after a breaststroke pullout is just strange for anyone over the age of 8…

Last edited 5 minutes ago by FST
2Fat4Speed
9 minutes ago

Glad no one was hurt! I was very nervous watching the breast to free turn.

Swimmer Guy
10 minutes ago

The officials at the turn end literally had no idea what to do – you can see the confusion on their faces.

Shaddy419
18 minutes ago

I can only imagine the confusion of the swimmer who came up after their turn only to find another swimmer in their lane

Titobiloluwa
19 minutes ago

She Veronica- Campbell’d.

Atticus
21 minutes ago

Who among us… 😂

