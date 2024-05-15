Le Clos, Coetze & Smith Headline South African Olympic Roster

Swimming South Africa has revealed its 8-strong roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France. The lineup includes 3 men and 5 women in a reduction of representation from 3 years ago in Tokyo which saw a squad of 15 go for gold at the 2020 Games.

The reigning gold medalist in the 200m breaststroke from the previous Olympic Games, Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker), leads the charge, with newly-minted African record holder in the 200m free Aimee Canny also receiving the nod.

Fly ace Erin Gallagher, breaststroker Kaylene Corbett and versatile Rebecca Meder will also be among the South Africans in Paris. 21-year-old Meder recently suffered a ruptured appendix which resulted in her swimming just one event at the South African Olympic Trials.

On the men’s side, 32-year-old Chad Le Clos has been named to his 4th consecutive Olympic Games, having raced at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions. He has accumulated 4 individual medals, including gold from when he beat American Olympic icon Michael Phelps in London.

20-year-old Pieter Coetze is coming off a successful 2024 World Championships which saw him snag 200m backstroke bronze.

Matt Sates will also be among the team, trying to return to form which rendered him runner-up in the overall 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

