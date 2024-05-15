ASCA President Mike Murray Named Assistant AD, Head of Aquatics At Albany Academies

Mike Murray, the current Board President of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), has been named the new Assistant Athletic Director, among other roles, at the Albany Academies in New York.

In addition to being Assistant AD, Murray will also oversee the aquatics program at the college preparatory school, including coaching the boys’ and girls’ swimming teams. He’ll also manage the summer camp swim program and act as the pool operator.

Murray will join the Albany Academies from the Victor Swim Club, where he’s served as the Program Director and CEO since 2019. The last five years marked Murray’s second stint at Victor, as he initially was with the club from 2013 until 2017 before spending two seasons with Islanders Aquatics.

Murray’s hiring marks a return to his alma mater, as he is a 1999 graduate from Albany Academies, setting multiple school records in the pool.

Murray has led Victor Swim Club to numerous successes during two his time there, winning multiple Niagara LSC Championship titles, and he also spent time coaching Makayla Sargent, who won gold in the women’s 400 IM at the 2019 World University Games.

In September 2022, Murray was elected as the Board President of the ASCA, with his term beginning in 2023 and concluding in 2026.

Last fall, Victor Swim Club was named a Bronze Medal Club in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Rankings for 2023-24.

In addition to the hiring of Murray, Albany Academies also announced a new Athletic Director, Paul Gallucci, while former Assistant AD Jim Hennessey will not return for the 2024-25 school year.

The Albany Academy girls’ swim team placed 10th at the 2023 NYPHSAA Section 2 Division I Championships in November, and the boys’ team placed 11th at the championships in February.