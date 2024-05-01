Swimming Roster Index For The 2024 Olympic Games

Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the Paris Summer Olympics. We’re keeping track of every roster we can find in this handy index.

We’ll continue updating this index throughout the coming weeks, adding in rosters as they are set and/or finalized. We’ll do our best to keep up with additional qualifiers and to add in rosters as they become available. If you have a link to an official roster not linked below, let us know in the comments and we’ll start verifying and adding those rosters to the index.

Below, we’ve listed every member federation of World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming. Not all of these nations will necessarily be represented in the Olympics, but it gives us a solid starting point for our world-level index. We’ve organized countries by their World Aquatics continental association, and within each continent, the nations are listed alphabetically.

2024 PARIS SUMMER OLYMPICS INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING ROSTERS