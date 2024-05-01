Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Roster Index For The 2024 Olympic Games

Comments: 1

Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the Paris Summer Olympics. We’re keeping track of every roster we can find in this handy index.

We’ll continue updating this index throughout the coming weeks, adding in rosters as they are set and/or finalized. We’ll do our best to keep up with additional qualifiers and to add in rosters as they become available. If you have a link to an official roster not linked below, let us know in the comments and we’ll start verifying and adding those rosters to the index.

Below, we’ve listed every member federation of World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming. Not all of these nations will necessarily be represented in the Olympics, but it gives us a solid starting point for our world-level index. We’ve organized countries by their World Aquatics continental association, and within each continent, the nations are listed alphabetically.

2024 PARIS SUMMER OLYMPICS INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING ROSTERS

AFRICA AMERICAS ASIA EUROPE OCEANIA
Algeria Anguilla Afghanistan Albania American Samoa
Angola Antigua and Barbuda Bahrain Andorra Australia
Benin Argentina Bangladesh Armenia Cook Islands
Botswana Aruba Bhutan Austria Federated States of Micronesia
Burkina Faso Bahamas Brunei Azerbaijan Fiji
Burundi Barbados Cambodia Belarus Guam
Cameroon Belize China Belgium Marshall Islands
Cape Verde Bermuda Chinese Taipei Bosnia and Herzegovina New Zealand
Central African Republic Bolivia Hong Kong Bulgaria Northern Mariana Islands
Chad Brazil India Croatia Palau
Comoros British Virgin Islands Indonesia Cyprus Papua New Guinea
Congo Canada Iraq Czech Republic Samoa
Côte d’Ivoire Cayman Islands Islamic Republic of Iran Denmark Solomon Islands
Djibouti Chile Japan Estonia Tonga
DR Congo Colombia Jordan Faroe Islands Vanuatu
Egypt Costa Rica Kazakhstan Finland
Equatorial Guinea Cuba Kuwait France
Eritrea Curaçao Kyrgyzstan Georgia
Ethiopia Dominica Laos Germany
Gabon Dominican Republic Lebanon Gibraltar
Gambia Ecuador Macau Great Britain
Ghana El Salvador Malaysia Greece
Guinea Grenada Maldives Hungary
Guinea-Bissau Guatemala Mongolia Iceland
Kenya Guyana Myanmar Ireland
Lesotho Haiti Nepal Israel
Liberia Honduras North Korea Italy
Libya Jamaica Oman Kosovo
Madagascar Mexico Pakistan Latvia
Malawi Nicaragua Palestine Liechtenstein
Mali Panama Philippines Lithuania
Mauritania Paraguay Qatar Luxembourg
Mauritius Peru Saudi Arabia Malta
Morocco Puerto Rico Singapore Moldova
Mozambique Saint Kitts and Nevis South Korea Monaco
Namibia Saint Lucia Sri Lanka Montenegro
Niger Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Syrian Arab Republic Netherlands
Nigeria Sint Maarten Tajikistan North Macedonia
Rwanda Suriname Thailand Norway
Senegal Trinidad and Tobago Timor-Leste Poland
Seychelles Turks and Caicos Islands Turkmenistan Portugal
Sierra Leone Uruguay United Arab Emirates Romania
Somalia USA Uzbekistan Russia
South Africa Venezuela Vietnam San Marino
Sudan Virgin Islands Yemen Serbia
Swaziland Slovakia
Togo Slovenia
Tunisia Spain
Uganda Sweden
United Republic of Tanzania Switzerland
Zambia Turkey
Zimbabwe Ukraine

1
SwimStats
32 minutes ago

Nice, thanks for all your hard work.

