Danish Olympic Qualifiers Through The End of May 2024

2024 DANISH OPEN

April 11 to 14, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Copenhagen, Denmark

The 2024 Danish Open concluded last month and, despite two Danish national records and one Nordic record being overwritten, no new names were added to the nation’s roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

On the opening night of the competition, 19-year-old Casper Puggaard fired off a new Danish standard in the men’s 100m fly.

As we reported, the European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships gold medalist produced a time of 51.82 to become the first Danish athlete to ever delve under the 52-second barrier in the event. This time also checked in as a new Nordic record.

Also in the competition, Robert Falborg Pedersen produced a Danish record en route to winning the men’s 50m back.

Pedersen clocked 25.33 to surpass the 25.43 notched by Magnus Jákupsson at the 2016 edition of the competition.

As it stands right now, 7 Danish athletes have qualified for Paris 2024 with 3 having earned individual selection. As we near the June 23rd qualification window deadline, the Danish Olympic roster is as follows:

Individual

Relays

4x100m freestyle

Signe Bro , Swimming club Triton Ballerup/NTC

Elisabeth Sabroe Ebbesen, Gentofte Swimming Club

Julie Kepp Jensen , A6/NTC

Martine Damborg, Swimming Club Kvik Kastrup

4x100m medley

Schastine Tabor, Swimming Club MK 31 (backstroke)

Thea Blomsterberg , Swim Team Odense (breaststroke)

Martine Damborg, Swimming Club Kvik Kastrup (butterfly)

Signe Bro , Swimming club Triton Ballerup/NTC (freestyle swimming)

On her selection, 25-year-old Signe Bro stated, “I am happy and proud that I swam fast at the World Championships so that we – as a nation – had the opportunity to qualify the relays for the Olympics.

“I am really looking forward to swimming with the girls this summer and I think it will be a great experience. The Olympics are this time with spectators, and I’m looking forward to feeling the butterflies that come when you look around in such a large swimming stadium.

First-time Olympian Schastine Tabor commented, “It’s super cool and very overwhelming. It will be a huge experience, and I am really looking forward to having to swim on the biggest stage. I had difficulty getting into gear after the European Championships, but with the help of Team Denmark’s sports psychologist Sidsel Iversen, I have rediscovered the spark, and she played a big part in my Olympic qualification.”

Quotes courtesy of the Danish Swimming Federation.