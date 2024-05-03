Division II Champion Kyle Micallef Transferring to Alabama For 5th Year

2024 NCAA Division II Champion Kyle Micallef has announced he will transfer to Alabama to use his fifth year of eligibility.

Micallef spent his undergraduate career with Florida Southern College. He made NCAAs as a freshman finishing 23rd in the 50 free (20.10) and 26th in the 100 free (44.75).

He made his first NCAA finals as a sophomore as he finished 8th in the 50 free (19.73) and 16th in the 100 free (44.20). He was faster in prelims in both events with a 19.62 and 43.53.

Continuing his momentum into junior year, he swam a personal best at 2023 NCAAs in the 50 free with a 19.43 to finish 6th. He also was 9th in the 100 free in a 43.54 and had a flying start split of a 42.70 on the team’s 400 medley relay.

This past season, he won the 50 freestyle NCAA title with a personal best 19.28 in finals. He also was 16th in the 100 free with a 44.10 after swimming a 43.55 for 9th in prelims. He was the team’s highest individual scorer with 21 points helping the team to a 13th place finish.

Micallef’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.28

100 free: 43.29

100 fly: 48.36

Micallef has the potential to make a huge impact for Alabama this upcoming season. He would have been the team’s top 50 freestyler this past year as Ethan Otten led the team with a 19.43. Micallef’s best time in the 100 free would have been 6th on the roster this past season while his 100 fly would have been 5th.

The Alabama men finished 7th out of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. Micallef’s best time in the 50 free would have been t-10th in prelims as it took a 19.16 to make the ‘A’ final. Otten was the highest finisher for the team as he was 14th overall.

In addition to being just off of the SEC ‘A’ final, it took a 19.13 to earn an individual invite to the 2024 NCAA Championships. That was the fastest time in recent years as it took a 19.21 in 2023, a 19.28 in 2022, 19.46 in 2021, and 19.32 in 2020.