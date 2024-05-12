Brazilian Championships End With An 18-Strong Olympic Roster Revealed

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Olympic Trials concluded in Rio which means the CBDA has revealed the roster for this summer’s Paris 2024 Games.

The final night of action saw Gui Caribe nail a winning 50m freestyle time of 21.88 to get under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 21.96, adding the event to the 100m free for which he already secured selection. The 21-year-old represented the sole athlete of the evening to score an OQT.

In the team trophy race, Unisanta came away with the squad victory, scoring 1385 points in all. That gave them the win over Pinheiros who totaled 1176.50 for runners-up while Minas Tenis Clube placed 3rd with 969 points.

When all was said and done the federation announced an 18-strong lineup for Paris, one which boasts 11 returning Olympians from the 2020 Games.

Newcomers to the lineup include Maria Fernanda Costa, Gui Caribe, Kayky Mota, Nicolas Albiero, Maria Paula Heitmann, Eduardo Moraes and Giovana Reis.

Of note, reigning Olympic bronze medalist Fernando Scheffer did not make the grade in the 200m freestyle, instead qualifying as a member of the men’s 4x200m free relay.

Guilherme Da Costa

Maria Fernanda Costa

Gabrielle Roncatto

Beatriz Dizotti

Guilherme Caribé

Kayky Mota

Nicolas Albiero

Stephanie Balduccini

Maria Paula Heitmann

Marcelo Chierighini

Gabriel Santos

Breno Correia

Murilo Sartori

Fernando Scheffer

Eduardo Moraes

Ana Carolina Vieira

Giovana Reis

Guilherme Basseto