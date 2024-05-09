Former U.S. National Teamer Nick Albiero Makes Brazilian Olympic Team In 200 Fly

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, May 6th – Saturday, May 11th
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Brazilian Olympic Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start List
- Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
Day 3 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships saw national newcomer Nicolas (Nick) Albiero fire off a lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 200m butterfly.
24-year-old Albiero cranked out a time of 1:55.52 to grab the gold, beating out 33-year-old Leonardo de Deus in the process. 10-time Pan American Games medalist de Deus settled for silver in 1:56.24 while Luiz Melo rounded out the podium tonight in Rio in 1:58.43.
For Albiero, the former University of Louisville star has only been under the 1:56-barrier 2 other times in his career. His previous lifetime best rested at the 1:55.85 notched at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 and then he scored 1:55.96 at last year’s U.S. National Championships.
Tonight, Albiero split 25.88/28.62/29.88/31.14 to get the job done in his Olympic Trials debut as an official Brazilian.
The former U.S. National Team Member and NCAA champion joined the Brazilian Swimming Federation last year to ’embrace his family heritage.’ He joined club MTC Natação and lives in Belo Horizonte.
And Albiero is already making a dent on the all-time performers list with his 1:55.52 2fly outing rendering him the 3rd-fastest Brazilian performer in history.
Top 5 Brazilian Men’s LCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Kaio Almeida – 1:53.92, 2009
- Leonardo de Deus – 1:54.83, 2021
- Nick Albiero – 1:55.52, 2024
- Luiz Melo – 1:55.83, 2018
- Lucas Salatta – 1:56.16, 2009
Additionally, Albiero’s outing cleared the CBDA-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 1:55.78 which means he has most likely qualified for his first Olympic Games as a Brazilian swimmer.
I tought he needed to be living in brazil for the last 3 years in other to compete for them?
I think it is more about that time being competing internationally. I don’t remember if he has repped the US in anything at that level
The 3 year rule is new, it used to be 1 year plus there were some exceptions as well.
This worked out well as the time would most likely not be fast enough to make to US team(still extremely fast and impressive), and he did not “take” a spot from someone with long term Brazilian status. Really cool that he gets to live that Olympic experience!
Happy for him to achieving.. and I think he has a real shot on 200 back also…
Really perfect. His parents being from Brazil and having family still living in Brazil, I can’t imagine how proud they are of him.very cool
His Dad is Brazilian.
Can anybody just switch nationalities at any time and swim for that country? I guess I should ask Santo.
Yes, but there was a 1-year rule for all Olympic sports, but that has recently been increased to 3 years. Back in the 1990s and earlier, I don’t think there was even a 1-year rule.
As a secondary reason, with the highest absolutely being, “having a much easier path to the Olympics.”
Should be fine to say that, idk why we gotta pretend it’s generally not the main reason.
Yes! Happy for him! Have to say this is definitely exactly why he switched from USA to Brazil – he’s been around for a while so happy to see him finally achieve this goal!
Is he related to Gabi Albiero and Arthur Albiero?
Yes, brother and son.
And on Today Prelims Caribe went a 47,95 opening with 22,66
Dang, might make a relay