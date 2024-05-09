Former U.S. National Teamer Nick Albiero Makes Brazilian Olympic Team In 200 Fly

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships saw national newcomer Nicolas (Nick) Albiero fire off a lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 200m butterfly.

24-year-old Albiero cranked out a time of 1:55.52 to grab the gold, beating out 33-year-old Leonardo de Deus in the process. 10-time Pan American Games medalist de Deus settled for silver in 1:56.24 while Luiz Melo rounded out the podium tonight in Rio in 1:58.43.

For Albiero, the former University of Louisville star has only been under the 1:56-barrier 2 other times in his career. His previous lifetime best rested at the 1:55.85 notched at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 and then he scored 1:55.96 at last year’s U.S. National Championships.

Tonight, Albiero split 25.88/28.62/29.88/31.14 to get the job done in his Olympic Trials debut as an official Brazilian.

The former U.S. National Team Member and NCAA champion joined the Brazilian Swimming Federation last year to ’embrace his family heritage.’ He joined club MTC Natação and lives in Belo Horizonte.

And Albiero is already making a dent on the all-time performers list with his 1:55.52 2fly outing rendering him the 3rd-fastest Brazilian performer in history.

Top 5 Brazilian Men’s LCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Kaio Almeida – 1:53.92, 2009 Leonardo de Deus – 1:54.83, 2021 Nick Albiero – 1:55.52, 2024 Luiz Melo – 1:55.83, 2018 Lucas Salatta – 1:56.16, 2009

Additionally, Albiero’s outing cleared the CBDA-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 1:55.78 which means he has most likely qualified for his first Olympic Games as a Brazilian swimmer.