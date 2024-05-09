Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former U.S. National Teamer Nick Albiero Makes Brazilian Olympic Team In 200 Fly

Comments:

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships saw national newcomer Nicolas (Nick) Albiero fire off a lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 200m butterfly.

24-year-old Albiero cranked out a time of 1:55.52 to grab the gold, beating out 33-year-old Leonardo de Deus in the process. 10-time Pan American Games medalist de Deus settled for silver in 1:56.24 while Luiz Melo rounded out the podium tonight in Rio in 1:58.43.

For Albiero, the former University of Louisville star has only been under the 1:56-barrier 2 other times in his career. His previous lifetime best rested at the 1:55.85 notched at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 and then he scored 1:55.96 at last year’s U.S. National Championships.

Tonight, Albiero split 25.88/28.62/29.88/31.14 to get the job done in his Olympic Trials debut as an official Brazilian.

The former U.S. National Team Member and NCAA champion joined the Brazilian Swimming Federation last year to ’embrace his family heritage.’ He joined club MTC Natação and lives in Belo Horizonte.

And Albiero is already making a dent on the all-time performers list with his 1:55.52 2fly outing rendering him the 3rd-fastest Brazilian performer in history.

Top 5 Brazilian Men’s LCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time

  1. Kaio Almeida – 1:53.92, 2009
  2. Leonardo de Deus – 1:54.83, 2021
  3. Nick Albiero – 1:55.52, 2024
  4. Luiz Melo – 1:55.83, 2018
  5. Lucas Salatta – 1:56.16, 2009

Additionally, Albiero’s outing cleared the CBDA-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 1:55.78 which means he has most likely qualified for his first Olympic Games as a Brazilian swimmer.

15
Emma Eckeon
41 minutes ago

I tought he needed to be living in brazil for the last 3 years in other to compete for them?

PFA
Reply to  Emma Eckeon
18 minutes ago

I think it is more about that time being competing internationally. I don’t remember if he has repped the US in anything at that level

Dan
Reply to  Emma Eckeon
9 minutes ago

The 3 year rule is new, it used to be 1 year plus there were some exceptions as well.

2Fat4Speed
50 minutes ago

This worked out well as the time would most likely not be fast enough to make to US team(still extremely fast and impressive), and he did not “take” a spot from someone with long term Brazilian status. Really cool that he gets to live that Olympic experience!

Rafael
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
43 minutes ago

Happy for him to achieving.. and I think he has a real shot on 200 back also…

This Guy
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
30 minutes ago

Really perfect. His parents being from Brazil and having family still living in Brazil, I can’t imagine how proud they are of him.very cool

DerbyContender
Reply to  This Guy
9 minutes ago

His Dad is Brazilian.

Jeah
50 minutes ago

Can anybody just switch nationalities at any time and swim for that country? I guess I should ask Santo.

Dan
Reply to  Jeah
7 minutes ago

Yes, but there was a 1-year rule for all Olympic sports, but that has recently been increased to 3 years. Back in the 1990s and earlier, I don’t think there was even a 1-year rule.

Steve Nolan
55 minutes ago

The former U.S. National Team Member and NCAA champion joined the Brazilian Swimming Federation last year to ’embrace his family heritage.’ 

As a secondary reason, with the highest absolutely being, “having a much easier path to the Olympics.”

Should be fine to say that, idk why we gotta pretend it’s generally not the main reason.

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
57 minutes ago

Yes! Happy for him! Have to say this is definitely exactly why he switched from USA to Brazil – he’s been around for a while so happy to see him finally achieve this goal!

Greg P
59 minutes ago

Is he related to Gabi Albiero and Arthur Albiero?

2Fat4Speed
Reply to  Greg P
56 minutes ago

Yes, brother and son.

Rafael
1 hour ago

And on Today Prelims Caribe went a 47,95 opening with 22,66

This Guy
Reply to  Rafael
32 minutes ago

Dang, might make a relay

