Bukhov Boasts 21.91 50 Free, Linnyk Erases 2008 Record At Ukrainian Championships

2024 UKRAINIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 5th – May 8th

Kupava Pool, Brovary, Ukraine

LCM (50m)

Results

Despite the war with Russia now spanning over 800 days, the 2024 Ukrainian Swimming Championships took place in Brovary over this past week.

Reigning world champion Vlayslav Bukhov was among the competitors, with the 22-year-old capturing a trio of medals with Paris 2024 in his sights.

Bukhov topped the men’s 50m free podium in a time of 21.91, earning a healthy advantage over the next-closest swimmer, Illya Linnyk who touched in 22.47 for silver.

This is the event in which Bukhov grabbed gold at this year’s World Championships, hitting a time of 21.44 to deny Aussie Cameron McEvoy a repeat world title. His semi-final swim of 21.38 there in Doha established a new national record.

Bukhov also raced in the men’s 50m fly at this competition, producing a result of 23.19 to win the race by nearly a second. That outing fell just .05 off his lifetime best of 23.14 notched at the 2020 Luxembourg Euro Meet.

The 100m freestyle also had Bukhov among its field, although it was Linnyk who got to the wall first as the gold medalist. Linnyk hit 49.46 for a new lifetime best while Bukhov settled for silver in 49.78.

Linnyk also wreaked havoc in the 200m free, turning in a time of 1:48.13 for a big new personal best. That erased his previous career-quickest 1:48.63 registered at this year’s Eindhoven Qualification Meet.

However, it also overtook the longstanding Ukrainian national record of 1:48.18 Serhii Advena put on the books over 15 years ago at the 2008 Olympic Games.