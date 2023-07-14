Former U.S. National Team Member Nick Albiero Will Join Brazilian Swimming Federation

Nick Albiero, a 2021 U.S. National Team Member and NCAA Champion, will join the Brazilian Swimming Federation in the leadup to the Paris 2024 Olympics. Albiero said that the move would allow him to “embrace [his] family heritage.”

“Joining the Brazilian Swimming Federation allows me to embrace my family heritage and pay tribute to my dad’s roots,” Albiero said in a press release. “I’ve always had a sense of belonging in Brazil, visiting frequently and learning about the culture, and this decision feels like a part of who I am in my core. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my family and the opportunity to compete under the Brazilian flag.”

“I am filled with mixed emotions leaving USA Swimming. However there are so many exciting opportunities ahead and will forever be grateful for all of the support I have received from my family, team, and sponsors during my time representing the University of Louisville and Team USA,” Albiero added. “I am confident that this transition will contribute significantly to my development not only as an athlete but as a person, and will put me in a great position moving forward to the Paris Olympics. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Albiero holds dual citizenship for the United States and Brazil. His family is also of Brazilian descent and his father, Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero, was born in Brazil.

Three weeks ago, Albiero swam his last competition as a Team USA member at the 2023 U.S. National Championships. There, he was 11th in the 200 fly (1:55.96), 15th in the 100 fly (52.71), 12th in the 200 back (1:58.39), and 16th in the 100 back (54.75). In 2021, Albiero went his best time of 1:55.85 in the 200 fly to get fourth at U.S. Olympic trials. That time had him named on the U.S. National team for the 2021-22 season.

Albiero’s 200 fly time would make him the second-fastest Brazilian in the event since 2021, only behind Leonardo De Deus, who went 1:54.81 at the Tokyo Olympics. De Deus won 2023 Brazilian Nationals in a time of 1:55.47, while Albiero’s U.S. Nationals time would have placed him second at the Brazilian meet.

From 2017 to 2022, Albiero swam collegiately for the University of Louisville. He was the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 200 fly and 200 medley relay. His younger sister, Gabi, is a rising senior swimmer at Louisville who is a member of the 2022-23 U.S. National team.

Though Gabi Albiero is still currently a member of the U.S. National team, she reposted her brother’s Instagram post announcing his move on her story with the words “on my way”—which could indicate a future move to the Brazilian Swimming Federation for her as well.

In order to represent a country at international competition, World Aquatics requires a swimmer to either be a citizen of the country or reside in that country for at least three years. To change sporting nationalities, a swimmer must wait three years from when they last represented a country before competing for a new country in international competition.

Since Albiero has never competed at a senior international meet with Team USA and holds dual citizenship for Brazil and the U.S., there is currently nothing restricting his eligibility to compete for Brazil.