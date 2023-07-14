17-Year-Old Michael Hochwalt Posts 2:00.73 200 FL for New PB on Day 1 of Boise Sectional

2023 LC SPEEDO SECTIONALS – BOISE

July 13-16, 2023

Idaho Central Aquatic Center, Boise, ID

LCM (50 meters)

The 2023 Summer Sectional in Boise kicked off at the Idaho Central Aquatic Center yesterday. The meet, of course, features many teams from the Pacific Northwest, however, there are also a number of Arizona-based teams, as well as teams from Utah and Colorado in attendance.

Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 17-year-old Michael Hochwalt put on a show in the men’s 200 fly last night, roaring to victory in 2:00.73. Not only did Hochwalt win the race by 4.5 seconds, he also managed to better the personal best he swam at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis just 2 weeks ago. In Indy, Hochwalt finished 25th in 2:00.77. Last night, Hochwalt clocked a 2:00.73 for the win. Though it was obviously a great swim by the youngster, he was unfortunately just off the Olympic Trials cut of 2:00.49.

Another 17-year-old, Phoenix Swim Club’s Danielle Gleason, won the women’s 200 fly in 2:20.96 last night. The swim came in just off her lifetime best of 2:20.06, which she just swam less than two weeks ago at the AZ Long Course Senior State Championships.

Gleason pulled double duty last night, also winning the women’s 800 free in 9:11.76. Unlike her 200 fly, that time was quite a bit off her career best, which stands at 8:56.32 from last summer.

Riptide Swim Team’s Joseph Lev-Tov won the men’s 800 free in 8:37.27. The swim marks a new personal best for Lev-Tov, whose previous best of 8:42.49 had stood since the summer of 2021.

Phoenix Swim Club 25-year-old Carla Gonzalez won the women’s 200 free in 56.47, touching first by exactly 1 second. It was a new career best for Gonzalez, whose previous best of 56.57 was swum in March of this year.

Swim Neptune has a great showing in the men’s 100 free, where they went 1-2-3. Ian Pickles, 18, won the race in 51.08. Pickles, a USC recruit, has a personal best of 50.78, which he swam at the Sun Devil Open in June. 17-year-old teammate August Vetsch finished 2nd in 51.31, marking a huge personal best. Vetsch’s previous best of 52.21 was set at the Sun Devil Open last month as well. 18-year-old Swim Neptune swimmer Kevin Wu came in 3rd last night with a 51.60. Like Vetsch, that performance marked a huge personal best for Wu, who just swam his previous best of 52.35 at the AZ Long Course Senior State Championships just two weeks ago.

Phoenix Swim Club 25-year-old Marlies Ross won the women’s 200 breast in 2:36.18. Grand Canyon University’s Carter Dooling took the men’s 200 breast in 2:18.42.