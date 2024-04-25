CSC Names Swimming and Diving Academic All-American Teams for 2023-24 Season

The College Sports Communicators (CSC) have announced their Academic All-American Teams for men’s and women’s college swimming. The Academic All-American Teams include all 3 NCAA divisions, as well as the NAIA.

To qualify for the team, student athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA and be among the elite in their respective sport as well. Communications directors name student-athletes to the All-District Teams, then, CSC members vote on the All-American Teams. Once the All-American Teams have been named for every sport, the CSC members will also vote to name a singular overall Academic All-America of the Year recipient for each NCAA division and the NAIA.

The CSC also names a Member of the Year for each division, highlighting standouts in the pool and the classroom for DI, DII, DII, and NAIA. The men’s Member of Year honorees were Arizona State’s Jonny Kulow for DI, Florida Southern’s Kyle Micallef for DII, Kenyon’s Noah Hargrove for DIII, and Lindsey Wilson’s Fabio Martin Rojo for NAIA.

Meanwhile, the women’s Member of the Year recipients included Ching Gan from Indiana (DI), Benedict Nagy from Colorado Mesa (DII), Alex Turvey from Pomona-Pitzer (DIII), and Hanne te Velthuis from Milligan (NAIA).

Among Division I swimmers and divers, 18 members of the Academic All-American Team achieved a 4.0 GPA. Here is that list of student-athletes:

Below are the full Academic All-American Teams for each division.

