Summer’s Trials Lineup, High School Entry Fiasco, & NCAA Shuffle | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Summer McIntosh‘s potential lineup for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials, a high school swim team getting locked out of their section meet, and the major moves that have happened so far in the NCAA off-season.
- 0:00 Summer McIntosh‘s Canadian Trials Lineup
- 5:56 Acalanes High School Entry Fiasco
- 13:08 NCAA Shuffle
SINK or SWIM
- 25:53 Should the crossover turn be replaced by a backstroke flipturn in IM events?
- 30:01 Will someone go under 3:40 in the Men’s 400 Free in Paris?