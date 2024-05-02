Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer’s Trials Lineup, High School Entry Fiasco, & NCAA Shuffle | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Summer McIntosh‘s potential lineup for the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials, a high school swim team getting locked out of their section meet, and the major moves that have happened so far in the NCAA off-season.

  • 0:00 Summer McIntosh‘s Canadian Trials Lineup
  • 5:56 Acalanes High School Entry Fiasco
  • 13:08 NCAA Shuffle

SINK or SWIM

  • 25:53 Should the crossover turn be replaced by a backstroke flipturn in IM events?
  • 30:01 Will someone go under 3:40 in the Men’s 400 Free in Paris?

0
