WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Season Best 48.30 100 Free at the 2024 Speedo ATL Classic

Spanish Record, 2 Puerto Rican Records Fall in 24 Hours at the Atlanta Classic Carles Coll Marti (above) has swum five of the six best times of his career in the 100 breast in 2024 even before Spain’s June Olympic Trials.

2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap This Friday morning in Atlanta, the heats of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, featuring Phoebe Bacon, 400 IM, and 100 fly will be contested.

Day 3 Atlanta Classic Prelims Scratches: Dressel’s Still On 200 Free Heat Sheets with 100 Fly After skipping the 100 breast yesterday, Caeleb Dressel is again spotted in both the 200 free and 100 fly on’s Friday prelims heat hseet. Will he swim both?