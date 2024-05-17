Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Season Best 48.30 100 Free at the 2024 Speedo ATL Classic

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

Caeleb Dressel just keeps continuing to improve in his return to swimming. This morning, he swam his fastest prelims time since making his return; now in finals, he posts his fastest time outright since his return with a 48.30. That knocks a tenth off his winning time from the San Antonio Pro Series.

RealCrocker5040
6 seconds ago

Faster than Alexy

Damian
39 minutes ago

Guys , do u Think it is Caeleb current form? I Wonder if he is not toying with us , over 1sec slower firts 50 than best swims. I guess he is on 47.4 form right now

M L
Reply to  Damian
28 minutes ago

He looks slippy heading into the turn, which happened in Tokyo too. I suspect that’s due to too much wrist flexion during the pull. Probably saves him some energy for the second lap, but also slows him down.

I’m rooting for him but it’s hard to imagine him going much faster than 47.4 this summer. Would love to be surprised.

M L
Reply to  M L
26 minutes ago

Considering how hard it may be to reach the olympic final, however, the gold medalist might not go much faster than 47.4….

Mr Piano
Reply to  M L
13 minutes ago

Yeah, I think the fastest time is going to happen in the semi-final.

