2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

The first prelims session of the 2024 Atlanta Classic is set to feature the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Tennessee’s Erika Connolly (formerly Brown) leads a competitive women’s 100 free field, featuring Florida’s Izzy Ivey sitting in #3 seed, while Florida’s Alberto Mestre currently leads the men’s prelims seeds. Ireland’s Mona McSharry enters the women’s 100 breast as top seed while Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas takes the men’s prelims lead.

Veteran Leah Gingrich holds the women’s 200 fly upper-hand as does Austria’s Martin Espernberger on the men’s side. Into the 400 free heats, Olympic champions and Florida/Anthony Nesty trainees Katie Ledecky and Kieran Smith respectively hold the women’s and men’s top seeds. Be on the lookout for fellow Florida swimmers Bella Sims and Bobby Finke, last night’s 1500 free winner.

Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet

Thursday Prelims Livestream:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 53.61
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 55.79

Top 10 Qualifiers:

  1. Catie DeLoof (NYAC), 54.26
  2. Erika Connolly (TNAQ), 54.78
  3. Izzy Ivey (GSC), 54.82
  4. Camille Spink (UN), 55.44
  5. Carmen Weiler Sastre (VT), 55.60
  6. Gabby DeLoof (NYAC), 55.64
  7. Cadence Vincent (BAMA), 55.68
  8. Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 55.71
  9. Madi Mintenko (PPA), 55.98
  10. Emma Harvey (UPSU), 56.13

The top three seeds all broke 55 seconds this morning to win their respective heats. Izzy Ivey won the first circle-seeded heat at 54.82, with Catie DeLoof taking the top seed at 54.26 as Erika Connolly closed the event prelims out with the No.2 seed of 54.78.

The remaining top nine qualifiers all finished under 56 seconds, led by Camille Spink at 55.44 featuring Gabby DeLoof‘s No.6 seed of 55.64.

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 48.34
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 49.99

Top 10 Qualifiers:

  1. Caeleb Dressel (GSC), 48.69
  2. Jorge Iga (PRVT), 48.75
  3. Julian Smith (FLOR), 49.15
  4. Macguire McDuff (FLOR), 49.25
  5. Lamar Taylor (BAH), 49.38
  6. Youssef Ramadan (VT), 49.47
  7. Alberto Mestre (UN), (49.59)
  8. Tomas Koski (ABSC), 49.71
  9. Reese Branzell (ABSC), 49.79
  10. Micah Chambers (UN), 49.87

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:06.79
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:10.29

Top 10 Qualifiers:

  1. Mona McSharry (UN), 1:06.91
  2. Emelie Fast (UN), 1:08.61
  3. Zoie Hartman (ABSC), 1:09.99
  4. Ava DeAngelis (GW), 1:10.29
  5. Lina Bank (UMIZ), 1:10.38
  6. Kailee Morgan (UN), 1:10.65
  7. Bradi Jones (UARK), 1:10.94
  8. Grace Rainey (FLOR), 1:11.04
  9. Alexis Yager (TNAQ), 1:11.20
  10. Olivia Peoples (FLOR), 1:11.34

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 59.49
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:02.19

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:08.43
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:13.69

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:55.78
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:00.49

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 4:07.90
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:15.49

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims

  • FINA Olympic A Standard: 3:46.78
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 3:55.59

Swimfan27
3 seconds ago

Aaaaand Dressel DFS for the 100 breast lol

0
0
Reply
nuotofan
9 minutes ago

Somov 58.72!!

2
0
Reply
Miself
11 minutes ago

Moment of truth

0
0
Reply
Miself
Reply to  Miself
10 minutes ago

Lame 👎👎

1
-2
Reply
WV Swammer
20 minutes ago

My king is so back

3
0
Reply
doe
36 minutes ago

Dressel 48.69 with 0.63 RT

9
-1
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  doe
28 minutes ago

That’s such a good prelims swim. Would be fun if he drops similar time from prelims to finals as the last couple PSS meets. That would put him around 48.0-48.1

6
-1
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  oxyswim
16 minutes ago

He could actually as he did a few years ago

0
0
Reply
dg5301
Reply to  Lisa
4 minutes ago

The fill in the blank possibilities are endless…

2
0
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  dg5301
14 seconds ago

One thing for sure is that he’s improving and keeps getting faster.

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
44 minutes ago

The switch from camera 2 to camera 3 has an interesting disappearing glitch

4
0
Reply

