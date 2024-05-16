2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

The first prelims session of the 2024 Atlanta Classic is set to feature the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Tennessee’s Erika Connolly (formerly Brown) leads a competitive women’s 100 free field, featuring Florida’s Izzy Ivey sitting in #3 seed, while Florida’s Alberto Mestre currently leads the men’s prelims seeds. Ireland’s Mona McSharry enters the women’s 100 breast as top seed while Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas takes the men’s prelims lead.

Veteran Leah Gingrich holds the women’s 200 fly upper-hand as does Austria’s Martin Espernberger on the men’s side. Into the 400 free heats, Olympic champions and Florida/Anthony Nesty trainees Katie Ledecky and Kieran Smith respectively hold the women’s and men’s top seeds. Be on the lookout for fellow Florida swimmers Bella Sims and Bobby Finke, last night’s 1500 free winner.

Thursday Prelims Livestream:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 53.61

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 55.79

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Catie DeLoof (NYAC), 54.26 Erika Connolly (TNAQ), 54.78 Izzy Ivey (GSC), 54.82 Camille Spink (UN), 55.44 Carmen Weiler Sastre (VT), 55.60 Gabby DeLoof (NYAC), 55.64 Cadence Vincent (BAMA), 55.68 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 55.71 Madi Mintenko (PPA), 55.98 Emma Harvey (UPSU), 56.13

The top three seeds all broke 55 seconds this morning to win their respective heats. Izzy Ivey won the first circle-seeded heat at 54.82, with Catie DeLoof taking the top seed at 54.26 as Erika Connolly closed the event prelims out with the No.2 seed of 54.78.

The remaining top nine qualifiers all finished under 56 seconds, led by Camille Spink at 55.44 featuring Gabby DeLoof‘s No.6 seed of 55.64.

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 48.34

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 49.99

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Caeleb Dressel (GSC), 48.69 Jorge Iga (PRVT), 48.75 Julian Smith (FLOR), 49.15 Macguire McDuff (FLOR), 49.25 Lamar Taylor (BAH), 49.38 Youssef Ramadan (VT), 49.47 Alberto Mestre (UN), (49.59) Tomas Koski (ABSC), 49.71 Reese Branzell (ABSC), 49.79 Micah Chambers (UN), 49.87

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:06.79

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:10.29

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Mona McSharry (UN), 1:06.91 Emelie Fast (UN), 1:08.61 Zoie Hartman (ABSC), 1:09.99 Ava DeAngelis (GW), 1:10.29 Lina Bank (UMIZ), 1:10.38 Kailee Morgan (UN), 1:10.65 Bradi Jones (UARK), 1:10.94 Grace Rainey (FLOR), 1:11.04 Alexis Yager (TNAQ), 1:11.20 Olivia Peoples (FLOR), 1:11.34

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 59.49

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:02.19

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:08.43

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:13.69

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:55.78

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:00.49

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 4:07.90

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:15.49

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims