Cincinnati Bearcats Score Commitment from YMCA Champion J.R. Taylor for 2024-25

Raleigh, North Carolina’s John Reese (“J.R.”) Taylor has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of Cincinnati beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“GO BEARCATS!”

Taylor trains with YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team (YOTA) and specializes in breaststroke and IM. After graduating from Needham Broughton High School in 2023, Taylor took a gap year and reclassified to the class of 2024. He told SwimSwam that he quit swimming “a while ago” but found his way back to the pool.

And what a homecoming it’s been. During the 2023-24 short course season alone, Taylor has dropped time in the 50/100/200/1650 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Last summer’s long course season was his first in 2 years, and he improved by 1.4 seconds in the 50 breast (29.19), 1.7 in the 100 breast (1:02.29), 7.5 in the 200 breast (2:19.19), and .4 in the 100 free.

Taylor competed at 2024 YMCA National Short Course Championships at the beginning of April, where he won the 100 breast 53.28) and 200 breast (1:57.72) and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:47.93).

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.04

200 breast – 1:57.17

200 IM – 1:47.93

400 IM – 3:58.22

100 free – 44.84

200 fly – 1:51.22

Taylor would have been the Bearcats’ best breaststroker by 1.3 seconds in the 100 and by .6 in the 200. He would have been an A finalist in both events at Big 12 Championships. He will head to Cincinnati next fall with incoming freshmen Owen Chiles, Salvatore Lanzafame, Brady Beyer, Nathan Spetz, Owen Lindsay, and Luke Van Deusen.

