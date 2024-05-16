Estimated Timelines for Each Day of the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials

The 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials are around the corner, and this weekend’s meets in Irvine, Indianapolis, Austin, Atlanta, and Tempe are serving as a final tune-up for many of the contenders to make the US Olympic Team.

While USA Swimming doesn’t want to discuss session lengths for the upcoming US Olympic Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, we’ve done some math to estimate how long each session of the meet will take.

We hope that this will help coaches and athletes plan their sessions and spectators plan their days.

Note that these session lengths are unofficial and are based on some extrapolation of session lengths of past Trials meets, expected number of competitors this year, and a little bit of voodoo math.

Heats each day are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM, with finals scheduled for first dive at 7:45 PM (though this often varies by 1-10 minutes depending on television schedules).

The shortest of the 8 prelims sessions ins on Days 1 and 6, where we estimate the sessions will take about an hour and 40 minutes. The longest is expected to be Day 4 on June 18th, where the women’s 1500 free mid-session means we expect about a 3 hour and 45 minute session (that’s with an estimated 6-or-7 heats, with 1 more or less heat than that dramatically changing the timeline).

Our math expects the average prelims length to be about 2 hours and 15 minutes with the average finals session projecting to be 1 hour and 15 minutes of racing plus some awards ceremonies and stuff afterwards.

The math is an inexact science, because this Trials are different than any past Trials. For one, it is 9 days long instead of 8, mirroring the increase in the Olympic schedule; for two, there is no “Wave 1/Wave 2” system like we saw in 2021 (which incidentally was the first with a men’s and women’s 1500 free on the schedule, making estimating from 2016 a challenge).

These, and other things, have driven a pretty significant rewrite of the schedule for 2024, and USA Swimming has targeted a lower qualifier number than we’ve seen in the past, so the meet doesn’t quite fit into any perfect parallels This should be pretty close though.

That means that these are just estimates. Official timelines will probably be put out shortly before the meet starts.