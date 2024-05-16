Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Estimated Timelines for Each Day of the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials

The 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials are around the corner, and this weekend’s meets in Irvine, Indianapolis, Austin, Atlanta, and Tempe are serving as a final tune-up for many of the contenders to make the US Olympic Team.

While USA Swimming doesn’t want to discuss session lengths for the upcoming US Olympic Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, we’ve done some math to estimate how long each session of the meet will take.

We hope that this will help coaches and athletes plan their sessions and spectators plan their days.

Note that these session lengths are unofficial and are based on some extrapolation of session lengths of past Trials meets, expected number of competitors this year, and a little bit of voodoo math.

Heats each day are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM, with finals scheduled for first dive at 7:45 PM (though this often varies by 1-10 minutes depending on television schedules).

The shortest of the 8 prelims sessions ins on Days 1 and 6, where we estimate the sessions will take about an hour and 40 minutes. The longest is expected to be Day 4 on June 18th, where the women’s 1500 free mid-session means we expect about a 3 hour and 45 minute session (that’s with an estimated 6-or-7 heats, with 1 more or less heat than that dramatically changing the timeline).

Our math expects the average prelims length to be about 2 hours and 15 minutes with the average finals session projecting to be 1 hour and 15 minutes of racing plus some awards ceremonies and stuff afterwards.

The math is an inexact science, because this Trials are different than any past Trials. For one, it is 9 days long instead of 8, mirroring the increase in the Olympic schedule; for two, there is no “Wave 1/Wave 2” system like we saw in 2021 (which incidentally was the first with a men’s and women’s 1500 free on the schedule, making estimating from 2016 a challenge).

These, and other things, have driven a pretty significant rewrite of the schedule for 2024, and USA Swimming has targeted a lower qualifier number than we’ve seen in the past, so the meet doesn’t quite fit into any perfect parallels This should be pretty close though.

That means that these are just estimates. Official timelines will probably be put out shortly before the meet starts.

Prelims Event length (Minutes) Finals
Event length (Minutes)
June 15/Day 1 Session Length (Minutes) 100 61
W 100 fly 26 W 100 fly semi 15
W 400 free 24 M 400 free final 18
M 100 breast 26 W 400 free final 13
M 400 free 24 M 100 breast semi 15
June 16/Day 2 Session Length (Minutes) 154 88
M 200 free 29 M 400 IM final 14
M 400 IM 24 W 100 fly final 10
W 100 breast 26 M 200 free semi 14
M 100 back 43 W 100 breast semi 13
W 200 free 32 M 100 back semi 14
M 100 breast final 9
W 200 free semi 14
June 17/Day 3 Session Length (Minutes) 124 76
W 400 IM 27 W 400 IM final 17
W 100 back 37 M 200 free final 11
M 800 free 60 W 100 back semi 14
M 100 back final 10
W 100 breast final 13
W 200 free final 11
June 18/Day 4 Session Length (Minutes) 225 91
M 200 fly 28 M 100 free semi 11
M 100 free 19 M 200 fly semi 20
W 1500 free 120 W 100 back final 9
W 100 free 25 M 800 free final 17
M 200 breast 33 W 100 free semi 17
M 200 breast semi 17
June 19/Day 5 Session Length (Minutes) 117 120
W 200 breast 47 W 100 free final 17
M 200 back 37 M 200 fly final 10
W 200 fly 33 W 200 fly semi 13
W 1500 free final 25
M 200 back semi 19
W 200 breast semi 17
M 200 breast final 11
M 100 free final 8
June 20/Day 6 Session Length (Minutes) 100 72
W 200 back 37 W 200 fly final 10
M 50 free 30 M 200 back final 11
M 200 IM 33 M 50 free semi 12
W 200 breast final 11
W 200 back semi 18
M 200 IM semi 10
June 21/Day 7 Session Length (Minutes) 131 66
M 100 fly 34 M 50 free final 12
W 200 IM 37 W 200 back final 13
W 800 free 60 M 200 IM final 11
M 100 fly semi 17
W 200 IM semi 13
June 22/Day 8 Session Length (Minutes) 140 58
W 50 free 30 M 100 fly final 10
M 1500 free 110 W 50 free semi 17
W 200 IM final 11
W 800 free final 20
June 23/Day 9 Session Length (Minutes) N/A 28
W 50 free final 8
M 1500 free final 20

Dan
1 second ago

I thought that the goal for USA swimming was for the meet to be about 1000-1200 swimmers, how far away will we be (200-300 swimmers)? I wonder how that would have changed the timeline?

