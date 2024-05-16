Hubert Kos Speaks On Rejoining Bowman At Altitude Camp

On the heels of the Hungarian Swimming Federation revealing that 21-year-old Hubert Kos would now be racing at this year’s European Championships, the former Arizona State University star revealed details on his recent altitude training camp.

Speaking to the federation via Instagram, Kos said this week, “the last 3 or 4 weeks since we’ve been here [Colorado Springs] it’s been about ‘suffering.’

“We are doing different things now than we would normally do as you have to swim differently when at higher altitude. You cannot swim as much as you can normally as you don’t really get much air here.”

Colorado Springs, Colorado is situated approximately 6,000 ft above sea level whereas Tempe, Arizona sits at about 1,200 ft above sea level.

Kos continued, “This whole training camp brings the maximum out of everyone.”

Speaking to how Kos has now rejoined coach Bob Bowman, he said, “When we arrived two weeks ago, everyone came together again and this helped me a lot – not just giving me extra motivation but everyone felt a bit better so that we can push each other harder.

“And I was a lot happier too and happiness equals fast swimming. So this helped to increase our level in our training and swim better.”

Late last month Kos announced his transfer from ASU to Texas where Bowman has taken over as head coach.