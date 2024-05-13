Hungarian Hubert Kos Will Now Be Racing At 2024 European Championships

The 33-strong Hungarian roster for next month’s European Championships was unveiled yesterday and already there’s a change.

Just announced by the federation, 21-year-old Hubert Kos will now be joining the likes of Kristof Milak and Adam Telegdy in Belgrade, Serbia beginning on June 17th.

The following was posted on Instagram today while Kos was attending an altitude training camp in Colorado Springs.

Kos said, “So he [coach Bob Bowman] wrote that he thinks that the European Championship is at the right time and that I still have to participate in a competition before the Olympics. And that works out, if Bob thinks so, then I think so.”

Kos worked with national coach Csaba Sos on his event lineup, which will include the 50m/100m fly, 50m/100m back and 200m IM. He will not contest the 200m back, the event in which he owns the Hungarian record of 1:54.14 en route to becoming world champion last year in Fukuoka.

“I do whatever Csaba asks,” said Kos.

“I will not be in shape at all, but I need a good competition.

“Leon (Marchand) will enter the French Championship at the same time, that’s why Bob sends me to Belgrade, and from there I will go back to France and train with them until the Olympics.”

Bowman will be on the French coaching staff at the 2024 Olympic Games with protege with world record holder Leon Marchand under his tutelage. The French Elite Championships will indeed run concurrently with the European Championships, with the former spanning June 16th – June 21st to the latter’s June 17th – June 24th.

Kos and Marchand were teammates at Arizona State University and are friendly rivals in the IM events. Late last month Kos announced his transfer from ASU to Texas where Bowman has taken over as head coach.