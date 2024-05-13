17 Hungarian Swimmers Own Olympic Qualifying Times As June 23rd Deadline Looms

The Hungarian Swimming Federation confirmed that there have been 17 swimmers who have notched at least one Olympic qualifying time for this summer’s Game in Paris, France.

Per the nation’s Olympic selection policy, swimmers still have through the World Aquatics-dictated deadline of June 23rd in which to establish additional qualifications.

As a deviation from past Hungarian Olympic selection criteria, no swimmer is protected at this point in time. If anyone swims a faster time than those below by June 23rd, he/she can overtake an already-qualified competitor’s slot.

This is important to note with a 33-strong Hungarian roster headed to the European Championships beginning on June 17th in Belgrade, Serbia.

Hubert Kos leads the charge with 4 events on his qualifying list while Kristof Milak an Kristof Rasovszky are next with 3 events currently in their portfolios.

Ajna Kesely is the sole woman qualifier thus far with more than one event on her lineup.

New mom Katinka Hosszu is still gunning for a possible 6th Olympic Games appearance but needs to attain her first qualification time.

Men (10 competitors)

Qualified in 4 Events

Kós Hubert (100m backstroke, 53.08; 200m backstroke, 1:54.14; 100m butterfly, 50.84; 200m medley, 1:57.88)

Qualified in 3 Events

Kristóf Milák (50m freestyle, 21.89; 100m butterfly, 50.80; 200m butterfly, 1:52.58)

Kristóf Rasovszky (400m frestyle, 3:46.56; 800m freestyle 7:44.42; 1500m freestyle, 14:51.46)

Qualified in 2 Events

Dávid Betlehem (800m freestyle, 7:47.02 • 1500m freestyle, 14:46.47)

Qualified in 1 Event

Ádám Jászó (100m backstroke, 53.35)

Richárd Márton (200m butterfly, 1:54.54)

Nándor Németh (100m freestyle, 47.62)

Sebasztián Szabó (50m freestyle, 21.67)

Ádám Telegdy (200m backstroke, 1:55.57)

Gábor Zombori (200m IM, 1:57.88)

Competitors with Qualifying Time but Ranked 3rd

Sárkány Zalán (1500m freesetyle, 14:53.19)

Benedek Kovács (100m backstroke, 53.67; 200m backstroke, 1:55.85)

Women (7 competitors)

Qualified in 2 Events

Ajna Késely (400m freestyle, 4:06.35; 800m freestyle, 8:26.04)

Qualified in 1 Event

Jackl Vivien (400m IM, 4:34.98)

Boglárka Kapás (200m butterfly, 2:08.15)

Dóra Molnár (200m backstroke, 2:09.82)

Nikolett Pádár (200m freestyle, 1:56.17)

Dalma Sebestyén (200m IM, 2:10.87)

Eszter Szabó-Feltóthy (200m backstroke, 2:08.85)

Competitors with Qualifying Time but Ranked 3rd

Katalin Burián (200m backstroke, 2:10.19)

Qualified Relays

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Open water swimming, 10km (3 competitors)