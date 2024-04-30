World Champion, NCAA Runner-Up Hubert Kos Announces Transfer To Texas

World Champion Hubert Kos has announced he will transfer from Arizona State to Texas in the wake of head coach Bob Bowman moving from the Sun Devils to the Longhorns.

Kos just finished up his sophomore season with Arizona State and scored 48 individual points at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Kos was 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 200 IM, and 4th in the 100 back. Kos also helped the team to an NCAA title in the 400 medley relay as well as a 2nd place finish (behind Cal) in the 800 free relay.

At the 2024 Pac-12 Championships, Kos broke Ryan Murphy‘s 200 backstroke NCAA record as he swam a 1:35.69.

Kos switched up his NCAA lineup from his freshman to sophomore year as he swam the 400 IM, instead of the 100 back, as a freshman where he finished 4th. He also was 3rd in the 200 back and 11th in the 200 IM as a freshman.

Last summer, Kos won the 2023 World title in the 200 backstroke swimming a 1:54.14 in Fukuoka. Kos has already been training with Bowman since the coaching change was announced on April 1st.

The arrival of Kos helps fill some of the gaps that the Longhorns had this past season. The team’s only finalist in either backstroke events was freshman Will Modglin who was 9th in the 100 and 16th in the 200. Although Kos did not swim the 400 IM as a sophomore, Texas had zero entries in the event at 2024 NCAAs.

The Texas men finished 7th at 2024 NCAAs with 189 points and were led by rising senior Luke Hobson who had 43 individual points. Kos could potentially team up with Hobson on the 800 free relay as Kos split a 1:32.20, about half a second faster than one of the splits for Texas.