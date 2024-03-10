Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubert Kos Breaks Ryan Murphy’s 200 Backstroke NCAA Record With 1:35.69

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:36.94 – Destin Lasco, Cal (2023)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

Top 8:

  1. Hubert Kos (Arizona State) – 1:35.69 (NCAA RECORD)
  2. Owen McDonald (Arizona State) – 1:37.70
  3. Rex Maurer (Stanford) – 1:39.83
  4. Sebastian Somerset (California) – 1:39.84
  5. Aaron Sequeira (Stanford) – 1:40.55
  6. Ziyad Saleem (California) – 1:40.64
  7. Josh Zuchowski (Stanford) – 1:40.71
  8. Kai Crews (California) – 1:41.33

Another record has gone down on the final night of the Pac-12 Championships as Hubert Kos of Arizona State set a new NCAA record in the 200 backstroke touching in a 1:35.69.

Kos broke Ryan Murphy‘s record that was set back at 2016 NCAAs as Murphy won in a 1:35.73, winning by over two and a half seconds.

Split Comparison:

Kos Murphy
50 22.2 22.2
100 24.46 24.16
150 24.46 24.5
200 24.57 24.87
1:35.69 1:35.73

Kos was incredibly consistent tonight as his 2nd and 3rd 50s were the exact same with a 24.46. Notably, Kos and Murphy were out in the exact same split of a 22.20 on the first 50. The biggest difference was the final 50 as Kos was 0.30 seconds faster than Murphy.

Kos notably swam to a Pac-12 record in the 100 back last night. He now holds the top time in the NCAA in the 200 back by 0.99 seconds. Kos had the top time in the NCAA coming into tonight ahead of Florida’s Jonny Marshall who swam a 1:36.68 at SECs two weeks ago.

Kos is the 4th NCAA swimmer under the 1:36 mark. Only Murphy, Shaine Casas (1:35.75) and Destin Lasco (1:35.87) have also been under 1:36. Lasco notably swam his best time to win the NCAA title a year ago and will look to challenge Kos in a few weeks after electing to swim at Pro Swim-Westmont this week instead of Pac-12s.

2
Khachaturian
9 minutes ago

Hubert Kos is going insane. This improvement curve is unreal. What are they feeding these kids at ASU?!?!

BingBopBam
24 minutes ago

Back in 2016, I’d have most assuredly stated this Record wouldn’t have been beaten for 20 years. Huge.

