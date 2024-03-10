David Curtiss Swims 22.25 50 Free On Night 3 Of Greensboro Sectionals

2024 GREENSBORO SPRING SECTIONALS

March 7-10, 2024

Greensboro, NC

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile “2024 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Championships”

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

David Curtiss swam his first event in Greensboro on day 3 as he competed in the 50 free. Curtiss won the event in a 22.25 and swam a 22.56 in prelims. That time was notably faster than he swam at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville in January as he swam a 22.70 in prelims then to finish 14th before scratching finals. Curtiss is also entered in the 100 freestyle tomorrow, the final day of competition. Curtiss’ best time in the event is a 21.76 that he swam in May 2022.

UNC commit for this fall Sean Setzer finished behind Curtiss in a 22.55, just 0.03 off his morning swim. Both times were best times as Setzer’s previous best was a 22.80.

The men’s 400 free also highlighted the night. Hudson DeGroote and Norvin Clontz battled it out in the race. DeGroote earned the win in a 3:58.06 while Clontz touched in a 3:58.87. DeGroote, and NC State commit had never been under the 4-minute mark before as his previous best was a 4:00.20.

Yannick Plasil earned a win in the men’s 200 fly winning by over a second and a half as he touched in a 2:01.02. Plasil notably was 3rd at the ASUN Championships two weeks ago in the SCY version of the event for Queens. 14 year old David Sammons finished 2nd in a 2:02.80, faster than his previous best of a 2:04.11.

Grayson Nye earned a win cruising to a 2:15.40 in the 200 breast to win by over three seconds. The Tennessee commit was just off his best of a 2:15.34. William Tenpas was 2nd in a 2:18.52.

William Witmer won the 100 backstroke as he touched 55.72 to finish ahead of Caden Fitz who touched in a 56.11. Fritz notably won the SCY version of the event for Queens at the ASUN Championships.

After finishing 2nd in the 100 fly last night, Cameron Snowden of UNCW won the women’s 50 free in a 26.27. That was a personal best as her previous best was a 26.69 from January. Louisa Wendt finished behind Snowden in a 26.51, faster than her old best of a 27.09.

16 year old Caroline Mallard led the way in the 200 butterfly as she won in a 2:17.60. Mallard’s previous best was a 2:18.54 from July 2023. Nicole Zettel finished behind Mallard as she touched in a 2:19.00. Zettel earned her own win on the night as she won the 400 free in a 4:21.25, faster than her previous best of a 4:22.21.

13 year old Reina Liu was the youngest winner of the night as she touched first in the 100 back in a 1:02.04, making her #21 in the age group of all-time. That was a huge best time as her previous best was a 1:04.26 from June 2023. Audrey Hull finished 2nd in a 1:02.18, a best time by over half a second.

Grace Hunt swam to a win in the 200 breast touching in a 2:33.86, just over a second off her best time. Sofia Plaza was 2nd in a 2:34.56.