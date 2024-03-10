Indiana’s Armando Vegas Earns Likely NCAA Invite With 1:41.78 200 Butterfly

2024 Indiana Men’s Last Chance Meet

March 8-9, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Some of the men from Indiana, Purdue, IUPUI, and Northwestern swam in hopes of improving their chances of making NCAAs while others swam to earn new best times. Last year, the NCAA cutline for men was in the middle of line 30.

Indiana’s Armando Vegas also moved up in the NCAA this season with a 1:41.78 200 butterfly. Vegas previously sat at #32 in the NCAA this season with a 1:42.27 which he swam during time trials at Big Tens. Vegas notably was not on Indiana’s scoring roster at Big Tens last weekend. He now moves up to be tied for 24th in the NCAA this season (heading into this weekend), a time that sits on the better side of the bubble.

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw did not swim the 500 freestyle at Big Tens as he instead swam the 50 free on day 1. Today was Miroslaw’s first time ever swimming the race and he touched in a 4:14.40. Miroslaw’s time would have notably been 4th at Big Tens. He finished 13th in the 50 free. His 500 free now sits at #23 in the NCAA this season.

Luke Barr of Indiana had a big 200 IM as he swam to a 1:42.00. Not only was that faster than his previous best of a 1:42.83 that he swam at midseason but it also moves him up from #29 to #16 in the NCAA this season (prior to conference meets this weekend). With the cutline at 30 a year ago and Pac-12s and MACs this weekend, this was key for Barr to move up in the NCAA. Barr also swam a personal best in the 100 back touching in a 45.83, faster than his old best of a 46.00 that he swam in prelims at Big Tens.

Like Vegas, Indiana senior Tristan DeWitt was not on Indiana’s scoring roster at Big Tens but made big waves. DeWitt swam a 14:54.92 in the 1650 free, a time that would have been 5th. DeWitt swam the event here swimming a 15:00.27. He sat at #28 in the NCAA with his time from Big Tens.

Dylan Smiley also was not on Indiana’s scoring roster at Big Tens but swam four best times at the meet and swam even more this weekend. Smiley swam a personal best in the 200 free touching in a 1:34.03 and the 100 fly touching in a 45.64. His 100 fly would rank him 39th in the NCAA coming into this weekend.

After becoming IUPUI’s first male NCAA qualifier in school history a year ago, Logan Kelly swam the 100 breast here in attempt to earn another invite. Kelly swam a 52.30 in the official event but went faster in a time trial touching in a 52.06. His 52.06 tied his season best which he swam at the Horizon League Championships to sit at #36 in the NCAA this season.