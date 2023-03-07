Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 22-25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Live Results

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.

The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with six swimmers into row 30 projected to be invited. Last year, the cut line fell midway through row 31 (for a full explanation on what that means exactly click here).

A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

With the projected cut line falling six lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

Stanford’s Jonny Affeld projects to be the first alternate for the meet.

Projected Alternates

Last First Age School Time Tie Breaker Event Row Affeld, Jonny 20 Stanford University 1:43.16 0.9811942613 200 IM 30 Naughton, Haakon 19 Arizona, University of 1:42.60 0.9766081871 200 Fly 30 Bart, Christian 23 Oakland University 51.91 0.9901753034 100 Breast 31 Alves, Kaique 22 University of Alabama 1:32.93 0.9897772517 200 Free 31 Bolanos, Panos 22 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (M) 1:40.64 0.9849960254 200 Back 31 Harm, Jonah 22 US Naval Academy 45.58 0.9833260202 100 Fly 31 Schmidt, Danny 21 Auburn University 3:42.99 0.9828243419 400 IM 31 Calvillo, Mikey 22 Indiana University 14:53.70 0.9816605125 1650 Free 31 Edwards, Max 22 Virginia, University of 45.72 0.9796587927 100 Back 31 Hanson, Robin 21 California, University of, Berkeley 1:33.01 0.9889259219 200 Free 32

QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

NC State has 19 swimmers in position to earn an invite to the championships, which is one more than the maximum roster size of 18 (which includes divers). As a result, the Wolfpack will have to scratch at least one swimmer from the meet, which is a situation we’ve frequently seen Texas run into in past seasons.

Florida and Cal are tied for the second-most projected qualifiers with 16, followed by the Longhorns and the newly-minted Pac-12 champions from Arizona State with 15 apeice.

School Projected Qualifiers North Carolina State University 19 Florida, University of 16 California, University of, Berkeley 16 Arizona State University 15 Texas, University of 15 Stanford University 12 Auburn University 10 University of Tennessee 10 Indiana University 9 VA Tech 8 Georgia, University of 8 Louisville, University of 7 Texas A&M University 7 Virginia, University of 6 Kentucky, University of 5 University of Alabama 5 Michigan, University of 5 Pittsburgh, University of 5 Missouri, University of 5 Ohio State University 5 University of Minnesota 4 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 4 Georgia Institute of Technology 3 Notre Dame, University of 3 Florida State University 3 Utah, University of 2 Princeton University 2 Northwestern University 2 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 2 Purdue University 2 Yale University 2 University of Southern California 2 US Air Force Academy (M) 1 Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 1 Towson University 1 Harvard University 1 Louisiana State University 1 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 1 Southern Methodist University 1 California Baptist University 1 Pennsylvania State University 1 Texas Christian University 1 Brigham Young University 1 Brown University 1 West Virginia University 1 Indiana University Purdue University Indy 1 Arizona, University of 1 Columbia University 1

LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Florida’s Alberto Mestre is the last swimmer projected to earn an invite to the meet.