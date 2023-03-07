Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 22-25, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN
- SCY (25 yards)
The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.
The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with six swimmers into row 30 projected to be invited. Last year, the cut line fell midway through row 31 (for a full explanation on what that means exactly click here).
A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.
Selection process
1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.
2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.
3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.
4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.
5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.
2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS
With the projected cut line falling six lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.
Stanford’s Jonny Affeld projects to be the first alternate for the meet.
Projected Alternates
|Last
|First
|Age
|School
|Time
|Tie Breaker
|Event
|Row
|Affeld,
|Jonny
|20
|Stanford University
|1:43.16
|0.9811942613
|200 IM
|30
|Naughton,
|Haakon
|19
|Arizona, University of
|1:42.60
|0.9766081871
|200 Fly
|30
|Bart,
|Christian
|23
|Oakland University
|51.91
|0.9901753034
|100 Breast
|31
|Alves,
|Kaique
|22
|University of Alabama
|1:32.93
|0.9897772517
|200 Free
|31
|Bolanos,
|Panos
|22
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas (M)
|1:40.64
|0.9849960254
|200 Back
|31
|Harm,
|Jonah
|22
|US Naval Academy
|45.58
|0.9833260202
|100 Fly
|31
|Schmidt,
|Danny
|21
|Auburn University
|3:42.99
|0.9828243419
|400 IM
|31
|Calvillo,
|Mikey
|22
|Indiana University
|14:53.70
|0.9816605125
|1650 Free
|31
|Edwards,
|Max
|22
|Virginia, University of
|45.72
|0.9796587927
|100 Back
|31
|Hanson,
|Robin
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:33.01
|0.9889259219
|200 Free
|32
QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL
NC State has 19 swimmers in position to earn an invite to the championships, which is one more than the maximum roster size of 18 (which includes divers). As a result, the Wolfpack will have to scratch at least one swimmer from the meet, which is a situation we’ve frequently seen Texas run into in past seasons.
Florida and Cal are tied for the second-most projected qualifiers with 16, followed by the Longhorns and the newly-minted Pac-12 champions from Arizona State with 15 apeice.
|School
|Projected Qualifiers
|North Carolina State University
|19
|Florida, University of
|16
|California, University of, Berkeley
|16
|Arizona State University
|15
|Texas, University of
|15
|Stanford University
|12
|Auburn University
|10
|University of Tennessee
|10
|Indiana University
|9
|VA Tech
|8
|Georgia, University of
|8
|Louisville, University of
|7
|Texas A&M University
|7
|Virginia, University of
|6
|Kentucky, University of
|5
|University of Alabama
|5
|Michigan, University of
|5
|Pittsburgh, University of
|5
|Missouri, University of
|5
|Ohio State University
|5
|University of Minnesota
|4
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|4
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|3
|Notre Dame, University of
|3
|Florida State University
|3
|Utah, University of
|2
|Princeton University
|2
|Northwestern University
|2
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|2
|Purdue University
|2
|Yale University
|2
|University of Southern California
|2
|US Air Force Academy (M)
|1
|Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M)
|1
|Towson University
|1
|Harvard University
|1
|Louisiana State University
|1
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|1
|Southern Methodist University
|1
|California Baptist University
|1
|Pennsylvania State University
|1
|Texas Christian University
|1
|Brigham Young University
|1
|Brown University
|1
|West Virginia University
|1
|Indiana University Purdue University Indy
|1
|Arizona, University of
|1
|Columbia University
|1
LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY
Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Florida’s Alberto Mestre is the last swimmer projected to earn an invite to the meet.
|Row
|Last
|First
|Age
|School
|Time
|Tie Breaker
|Event
|Priority Rank
|1
|Crooks,
|Jordan
|20
|University of Tennessee
|17.93
|1.052983826
|50 Free
|1
|1
|Marchand,
|Leon
|20
|Arizona State University
|1:47.67
|1.03594316
|200 Breast
|2
|1
|Lasco,
|Destin
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:36.94
|1.022591294
|200 Back
|3
|1
|Ramadan,
|Youssef
|20
|VA Tech
|43.93
|1.020259504
|100 Fly
|4
|1
|Seeliger,
|Bjorn
|23
|California, University of, Berkeley
|40.90
|1.01809291
|100 Free
|5
|1
|House,
|Grant
|24
|Arizona State University
|1:30.67
|1.014447998
|200 Free
|6
|1
|Chaney,
|Adam
|20
|Florida, University of
|44.17
|1.014036676
|100 Back
|7
|1
|Savickas,
|Aleksas
|20
|Florida, University of
|50.73
|1.013207175
|100 Breast
|8
|1
|Jett,
|Gabriel
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:39.27
|1.009368389
|200 Fly
|9
|1
|Sandidge,
|Levi
|18
|Kentucky, University of
|14:31.47
|1.006701321
|1650 Free
|10
|2
|Liendo,
|Josh
|20
|Florida, University of
|18.35
|1.028882834
|50 Free
|11
|2
|Gonzalez de Oliveira,
|Hugo
|24
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:38.72
|1.025324149
|200 IM
|12
|2
|Foster,
|Carson
|21
|Texas, University of
|3:35.49
|1.017030953
|400 IM
|13
|2
|McHugh,
|Max
|23
|University of Minnesota
|50.80
|1.011811024
|100 Breast
|14
|2
|Dahlgren,
|Jack
|23
|Missouri, University of
|1:31.17
|1.008884501
|200 Free
|15
|2
|Stokowski,
|Kacper
|24
|North Carolina State University
|44.47
|1.007195862
|100 Back
|16
|2
|Burns,
|Brendan
|21
|Indiana University
|1:39.51
|1.006933976
|200 Fly
|17
|2
|Magahey,
|Jake
|21
|Georgia, University of
|4:09.83
|1.006284273
|500 Free
|18
|2
|Gallant,
|Will
|21
|North Carolina State University
|14:34.82
|1.0028463
|1650 Free
|19
|3
|Nichols,
|Noah
|20
|Virginia, University of
|50.82
|1.01141283
|100 Breast
|20
|3
|Bustos,
|Arsenio
|20
|North Carolina State University
|1:40.31
|1.009071877
|200 IM
|21
|3
|Hawke,
|Charlie
|20
|University of Alabama
|1:31.20
|1.008552632
|200 Free
|22
|3
|Louser,
|Jason
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley
|3:37.60
|1.007169118
|400 IM
|23
|3
|Colson,
|Alexander
|22
|Arizona State University
|1:39.55
|1.006529382
|200 Fly
|24
|3
|Mitchell,
|Jake
|21
|Florida, University of
|4:09.85
|1.006203722
|500 Free
|25
|3
|Mefford,
|Colby
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:38.83
|1.003035516
|200 Back
|26
|3
|Johnston,
|David
|21
|Texas, University of
|14:37.30
|1.000011399
|1650 Free
|27
|4
|Minakov,
|Andrei
|21
|Stanford University
|44.34
|1.01082544
|100 Fly
|28
|4
|Hillis,
|Dillon
|22
|Florida, University of
|50.90
|1.009823183
|100 Breast
|29
|4
|Petrashov,
|Denis
|23
|Louisville, University of
|1:50.51
|1.009320423
|200 Breast
|30
|4
|Polonsky,
|Ron
|21
|Stanford University
|1:40.42
|1.007966541
|200 IM
|31
|4
|Zhang,
|Wen
|22
|US Air Force Academy (M)
|1:31.42
|1.006125574
|200 Free
|32
|4
|Mestre,
|Alfonso
|21
|Florida, University of
|4:10.15
|1.004997002
|500 Free
|33
|4
|Elaraby,
|Abdelrahman
|23
|Louisville, University of
|18.79
|1.004789782
|50 Free
|34
|4
|Santos,
|Guilherme
|20
|University of Tennessee
|18.79
|1.004789782
|50 Free
|35
|4
|Grum,
|Ian
|21
|Georgia, University of
|1:38.84
|1.002934035
|200 Back
|36
|4
|Cohen Groumi,
|Gal
|20
|Michigan, University of
|1:40.21
|0.9999002096
|200 Fly
|37
|4
|Hayes,
|Aiden
|19
|North Carolina State University
|1:40.21
|0.9999002096
|200 Fly
|38
|5
|Kos,
|Hubert
|19
|Arizona State University
|3:37.68
|1.006798971
|400 IM
|39
|5
|Gaziev,
|Ruslan
|23
|Ohio State University
|41.38
|1.006283229
|100 Free
|40
|5
|Coll Marti,
|Carles
|21
|VA Tech
|1:50.90
|1.005770965
|200 Breast
|41
|5
|Whitley,
|Reece
|23
|California, University of, Berkeley
|51.12
|1.005477308
|100 Breast
|42
|5
|Newmark,
|Jake
|21
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|1:31.61
|1.00403886
|200 Free
|43
|5
|MILLARD,
|NOAH
|20
|Yale University
|4:10.62
|1.003112282
|500 Free
|44
|5
|Dolan,
|Jack
|22
|Arizona State University
|44.78
|1.000223314
|100 Back
|45
|5
|Watson,
|Tyler
|22
|Florida, University of
|14:38.50
|0.9986454183
|1650 Free
|46
|6
|Alexy,
|Jack
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley
|41.42
|1.005311444
|100 Free
|47
|6
|Mikuta,
|Reid
|21
|Auburn University
|51.14
|1.005084083
|100 Breast
|48
|6
|Nelson,
|Baylor
|19
|Texas A&M University
|3:38.14
|1.004675896
|400 IM
|49
|6
|Frankel,
|Tomer
|22
|Indiana University
|44.66
|1.003582624
|100 Fly
|50
|6
|Dunham,
|Bradley
|22
|Georgia, University of
|1:38.90
|1.002325581
|200 Back
|51
|6
|Sammon,
|Patrick
|19
|Arizona State University
|1:31.82
|1.00174254
|200 Free
|52
|6
|Stoffle,
|Nate
|20
|Auburn University
|44.89
|0.9977723324
|100 Back
|53
|6
|Van Renen,
|Ruard
|19
|Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M)
|44.89
|0.9977723324
|100 Back
|54
|6
|Johansson,
|Victor
|24
|University of Alabama
|14:39.63
|0.9973625274
|1650 Free
|55
|7
|Benzing,
|Brian
|21
|Towson University
|51.25
|1.002926829
|100 Breast
|56
|7
|Henveaux,
|Lucas
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley
|4:11.06
|1.001354258
|500 Free
|57
|7
|McDonald,
|Owen
|19
|Arizona State University
|1:39.01
|1.001211999
|200 Back
|58
|7
|Miller,
|Luke
|20
|North Carolina State University
|1:31.87
|1.001197344
|200 Free
|59
|7
|Fers Erzen,
|Anze
|24
|Texas A&M University
|3:39.05
|1.000502168
|400 IM
|60
|7
|Kilavuz,
|Mert
|19
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|14:41.50
|0.9952467385
|1650 Free
|61
|7
|Rose,
|Dare
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:41.01
|0.991980992
|200 Fly
|62
|8
|Sanchez,
|Alex
|20
|Texas A&M University
|1:51.09
|1.00405077
|200 Breast
|63
|8
|Van Der Laan,
|Cooper
|24
|Pittsburgh, University of
|51.26
|1.002731174
|100 Breast
|64
|8
|Mathias,
|Van
|22
|Indiana University
|41.58
|1.001443001
|100 Free
|65
|8
|Hobson,
|Luke
|19
|Texas, University of
|1:31.89
|1.000979432
|200 Free
|66
|8
|Hill,
|Julian
|22
|Arizona State University
|4:12.21
|0.9967883906
|500 Free
|67
|8
|Ungur,
|Andrei
|24
|Utah, University of
|45.00
|0.9953333333
|100 Back
|68
|8
|Sarkany,
|Zalan
|19
|Arizona State University
|14:41.65
|0.9950774117
|1650 Free
|69
|8
|Secchi,
|Clement
|22
|Missouri, University of
|1:41.07
|0.9913921045
|200 Fly
|70
|9
|Puente Bustamante,
|Andres
|22
|Texas A&M University
|1:51.14
|1.003599064
|200 Breast
|71
|9
|Korstanje,
|Nyls
|24
|North Carolina State University
|44.70
|1.002684564
|100 Fly
|72
|9
|McDuff,
|Macguire
|20
|Florida, University of
|41.59
|1.001202212
|100 Free
|73
|9
|Khosla,
|Raunak
|22
|Princeton University
|1:41.11
|1.001087924
|200 IM
|74
|9
|Guiliano,
|Chris
|19
|Notre Dame, University of
|18.88
|1
|50 Free
|75
|9
|Garcia,
|Nicolas
|20
|VA Tech
|1:39.49
|0.9963815459
|200 Back
|76
|9
|Torok, Dominik
|Mark
|20
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|3:39.96
|0.9963629751
|400 IM
|77
|9
|Plage,
|James
|20
|North Carolina State University
|4:12.33
|0.9963143503
|500 Free
|78
|9
|Clark,
|Charlie
|20
|Ohio State University
|14:41.75
|0.9949645591
|1650 Free
|79
|9
|Bowers,
|Noah
|21
|North Carolina State University
|1:41.14
|0.9907059521
|200 Fly
|80
|10
|Corbeau,
|Caspar
|21
|Texas, University of
|51.30
|1.001949318
|100 Breast
|81
|10
|Izzo,
|Giovanni
|25
|North Carolina State University
|1:41.13
|1.000889944
|200 IM
|82
|10
|Miroslaw,
|Rafael
|21
|Indiana University
|1:32.10
|0.9986970684
|200 Free
|83
|10
|Gures,
|Umitcan
|23
|Harvard University
|44.91
|0.997995992
|100 Fly
|84
|10
|Curry,
|Brooks
|22
|Louisiana State University
|18.94
|0.9968321014
|50 Free
|85
|10
|Unlu,
|Baturalp
|20
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|4:12.35
|0.9962353874
|500 Free
|86
|10
|Laur,
|Mason
|20
|Florida, University of
|3:40.18
|0.9953674267
|400 IM
|87
|10
|Stoffle,
|Aidan
|22
|Auburn University
|1:39.64
|0.9948815737
|200 Back
|88
|10
|Mathias,
|Mason
|20
|Auburn University
|14:42.99
|0.9935673111
|1650 Free
|89
|10
|Davis,
|Wyatt
|21
|Michigan, University of
|45.20
|0.9909292035
|100 Back
|90
|10
|Gray,
|Andrew
|21
|Arizona State University
|1:41.20
|0.9901185771
|200 Fly
|91
|11
|Matheny,
|Josh
|20
|Indiana University
|1:51.23
|1.002787018
|200 Breast
|92
|11
|Brownstead,
|Matt
|20
|Virginia, University of
|41.72
|0.9980824545
|100 Free
|93
|11
|Sartori,
|Murilo
|20
|Louisville, University of
|1:32.23
|0.9972893852
|200 Free
|94
|11
|Curtiss,
|David
|20
|North Carolina State University
|18.95
|0.9963060686
|50 Free
|95
|11
|Callan,
|Patrick
|23
|California, University of, Berkeley
|4:12.45
|0.9958407605
|500 Free
|96
|11
|Enyeart,
|Alec
|19
|Texas, University of
|14:43.39
|0.9931174227
|1650 Free
|97
|11
|Gonzalez Pinero,
|Joaquin
|20
|Florida, University of
|1:41.37
|0.9884581237
|200 Fly
|98
|12
|Jensen,
|Matthew
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley
|51.42
|0.9996110463
|100 Breast
|99
|12
|Epitropov,
|Lyubomir
|23
|University of Tennessee
|1:51.83
|0.9974067781
|200 Breast
|100
|12
|Sequeira,
|Aaron
|21
|Stanford University
|45.01
|0.9957787158
|100 Fly
|101
|12
|McCusker,
|Max
|23
|Arizona State University
|45.01
|0.9957787158
|100 Fly
|102
|12
|Schlicht,
|David
|23
|Arizona State University
|3:40.71
|0.9929772099
|400 IM
|103
|12
|Brown,
|Eric
|20
|Florida, University of
|14:44.06
|0.9923647716
|1650 Free
|104
|12
|Miller,
|Ben
|22
|Northwestern University
|1:41.43
|0.9878734102
|200 Fly
|105
|13
|Linscheer,
|Gio
|18
|Florida, University of
|4:12.69
|0.9948949305
|500 Free
|106
|13
|Dant,
|Ross
|22
|North Carolina State University
|14:44.87
|0.9914563721
|1650 Free
|107
|13
|Ng,
|Wesley
|20
|Georgia, University of
|45.27
|0.9893969516
|100 Back
|108
|13
|Laitarovsky,
|Michael
|23
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|45.27
|0.9893969516
|100 Back
|109
|13
|Wilby,
|Mason
|23
|Kentucky, University of
|1:41.59
|0.9863175509
|200 Fly
|110
|14
|Quach,
|Alex
|21
|Ohio State University
|45.08
|0.9942324756
|100 Fly
|111
|14
|Driggers,
|Landon
|21
|University of Tennessee
|3:40.94
|0.9919435141
|400 IM
|112
|14
|Tirheimer,
|Logan
|21
|Auburn University
|19.05
|0.9910761155
|50 Free
|113
|14
|Szabados,
|Bence
|21
|Michigan, University of
|19.05
|0.9910761155
|50 Free
|114
|15
|Smith,
|Julian
|20
|Florida, University of
|51.52
|0.9976708075
|100 Breast
|115
|15
|Feehery,
|Colin
|21
|Southern Methodist University
|1:52.06
|0.9953596288
|200 Breast
|116
|15
|Piszczorowicz,
|Bartosz
|23
|North Carolina State University
|41.98
|0.9919009052
|100 Free
|117
|15
|Daigle,
|Jared
|22
|Michigan, University of
|3:40.99
|0.9917190823
|400 IM
|118
|15
|Gogulski,
|Ethan
|23
|Texas A&M University
|1:39.98
|0.9914982997
|200 Back
|119
|15
|Bratanov,
|Kaloyan
|22
|Texas A&M University
|1:42.18
|0.990604815
|200 IM
|120
|15
|Abruzzo,
|Andrew
|23
|Georgia, University of
|1:41.82
|0.9840895698
|200 Fly
|121
|16
|Patton,
|Ben
|22
|Missouri, University of
|51.53
|0.9974771977
|100 Breast
|122
|16
|Foster,
|Jake
|22
|Texas, University of
|1:52.08
|0.9951820128
|200 Breast
|123
|16
|Yanchev,
|Yordan
|21
|Florida State University
|4:12.97
|0.9937937305
|500 Free
|124
|16
|Gu,
|Rafael
|18
|Stanford University
|45.10
|0.9937915743
|100 Fly
|125
|16
|Saka,
|Berke
|19
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1:40.02
|0.9911017796
|200 Back
|126
|16
|Hoagland,
|Jack
|22
|Notre Dame, University of
|3:41.15
|0.9910015826
|400 IM
|127
|16
|Hils,
|Zach
|22
|Georgia, University of
|1:42.27
|0.9897330595
|200 IM
|128
|16
|Matheson,
|Daniel
|20
|Arizona State University
|14:48.52
|0.9873835142
|1650 Free
|129
|16
|Espernberger,
|Martin
|19
|University of Tennessee
|1:41.91
|0.9832204887
|200 Fly
|130
|17
|Hunter,
|Mason
|23
|North Carolina State University
|51.57
|0.9967035098
|100 Breast
|131
|17
|Maurer,
|Luke
|21
|Stanford University
|1:32.47
|0.9947009841
|200 Free
|132
|17
|Poelke,
|Boyd
|21
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|45.11
|0.9935712702
|100 Fly
|133
|17
|Bried,
|Tommy
|19
|Louisville, University of
|3:41.50
|0.9894356659
|400 IM
|134
|17
|Henderson,
|Noah
|21
|North Carolina State University
|19.09
|0.9889994762
|50 Free
|135
|17
|Kulow,
|Jonny
|18
|Arizona State University
|19.09
|0.9889994762
|50 Free
|136
|17
|Downing,
|Dillon
|22
|Georgia, University of
|19.09
|0.9889994762
|50 Free
|137
|17
|Fabiani,
|Remi
|21
|California Baptist University
|19.09
|0.9889994762
|50 Free
|138
|17
|Miceli,
|Mateo
|20
|University of Alabama
|1:42.02
|0.9821603607
|200 Fly
|139
|18
|Bell,
|Liam
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley
|51.58
|0.9965102753
|100 Breast
|140
|18
|Goodwin,
|Will
|22
|Missouri, University of
|1:52.29
|0.9933208656
|200 Breast
|141
|18
|Bonson,
|Michael
|20
|Auburn University
|4:13.10
|0.9932832872
|500 Free
|142
|18
|Samuels,
|Brady
|20
|Purdue University
|41.99
|0.9916646821
|100 Free
|143
|18
|Connery,
|Tim
|20
|Virginia, University of
|45.21
|0.9913735899
|100 Fly
|144
|18
|Artmann,
|Sam
|22
|Texas, University of
|1:42.16
|0.9808144088
|200 Fly
|145
|19
|Chan,
|Will
|23
|Texas, University of
|51.65
|0.9951597289
|100 Breast
|146
|19
|AL-WIR,
|Amro
|22
|Florida, University of
|1:52.33
|0.9929671504
|200 Breast
|147
|19
|Yep,
|Jassen
|20
|Indiana University
|1:52.33
|0.9929671504
|200 Breast
|148
|19
|Foote,
|Connor
|19
|Texas A&M University
|45.22
|0.9911543565
|100 Fly
|149
|19
|Baganha,
|Victor
|20
|Pennsylvania State University
|45.22
|0.9911543565
|100 Fly
|150
|19
|Simons,
|Nick
|18
|University of Tennessee
|1:40.05
|0.9908045977
|200 Back
|151
|19
|Machado,
|Gabe
|19
|Stanford University
|14:50.02
|0.985719422
|1650 Free
|152
|19
|Gustafson,
|Chachi
|21
|Ohio State University
|1:42.24
|0.9800469484
|200 Fly
|153
|20
|Wuilliez,
|Jadon
|20
|Texas Christian University
|51.70
|0.9941972921
|100 Breast
|154
|20
|Aikins,
|Jack
|20
|Virginia, University of
|1:40.11
|0.9902107682
|200 Back
|155
|20
|Rathle,
|Jacques
|19
|Auburn University
|3:41.74
|0.9883647515
|400 IM
|156
|20
|Lloyd,
|Owen
|21
|North Carolina State University
|14:50.21
|0.9855090372
|1650 Free
|157
|20
|Crane,
|Sterling
|22
|Texas, University of
|1:42.25
|0.9799511002
|200 Fly
|158
|21
|Brooks,
|Guy
|20
|Louisville, University of
|1:32.49
|0.9944858904
|200 Free
|159
|21
|Maas,
|Derek
|21
|University of Alabama
|51.74
|0.9934286819
|100 Breast
|160
|21
|MacAlister,
|Leon
|22
|Stanford University
|1:40.13
|0.9900129831
|200 Back
|161
|21
|Lowe,
|Dalton
|20
|Louisville, University of
|45.28
|0.9898409894
|100 Fly
|162
|21
|Vines,
|Braden
|23
|Texas, University of
|3:41.86
|0.9878301632
|400 IM
|163
|21
|Sherman,
|Nick
|22
|Purdue University
|1:42.62
|0.9863574352
|200 IM
|164
|21
|Little,
|Jack
|22
|University of Tennessee
|14:50.23
|0.9854868966
|1650 Free
|165
|21
|Radziszewski,
|Krzysztof
|21
|Pittsburgh, University of
|45.49
|0.9846120026
|100 Back
|166
|21
|Gentry,
|Landon
|18
|VA Tech
|1:42.32
|0.979280688
|200 Fly
|167
|22
|Reich,
|Maxwell
|21
|Indiana University
|1:52.35
|0.9927903872
|200 Breast
|168
|22
|O’Connor,
|Christopher
|21
|Texas, University of
|1:40.21
|0.9892226325
|200 Back
|169
|22
|Berg,
|Max
|20
|Kentucky, University of
|42.11
|0.9888387556
|100 Free
|170
|22
|Mihm,
|Rick
|21
|Stanford University
|1:42.63
|0.9862613271
|200 IM
|171
|22
|Soloveychik,
|Bar
|22
|University of Minnesota
|14:50.93
|0.9847126037
|1650 Free
|172
|22
|Menke,
|Matt
|22
|University of Alabama
|45.51
|0.9841793013
|100 Back
|173
|22
|Prolo,
|Brad
|23
|Brigham Young University
|1:42.41
|0.9784200762
|200 Fly
|174
|23
|Larson,
|Peter
|21
|Texas, University of
|1:32.50
|0.9943783784
|200 Free
|175
|23
|Horner,
|Jaek
|22
|Utah, University of
|51.78
|0.9926612592
|100 Breast
|176
|23
|Pouch,
|Aj
|22
|VA Tech
|1:52.37
|0.9926136869
|200 Breast
|177
|23
|Carrozza,
|Coby
|21
|Texas, University of
|4:14.12
|0.9892963954
|500 Free
|178
|23
|Kammann,
|Bjoern
|21
|University of Tennessee
|45.32
|0.9889673433
|100 Fly
|179
|23
|Krueger,
|Danny
|23
|Texas, University of
|42.12
|0.9886039886
|100 Free
|180
|23
|Janton,
|Tommy
|19
|Notre Dame, University of
|1:40.30
|0.988334995
|200 Back
|181
|23
|Davis,
|Grant
|19
|Auburn University
|14:51.37
|0.9842265277
|1650 Free
|182
|23
|Fong,
|Josh
|21
|Virginia, University of
|1:42.45
|0.9780380673
|200 Fly
|183
|24
|Houseman,
|Kevin
|21
|Northwestern University
|51.83
|0.9917036465
|100 Breast
|184
|24
|Goraj,
|Marcin
|21
|Pittsburgh, University of
|1:40.34
|0.9879410006
|200 Back
|185
|24
|Caruso,
|Nick
|19
|Kentucky, University of
|14:52.13
|0.9833880712
|1650 Free
|186
|24
|Lim,
|Nicholas
|21
|Princeton University
|1:42.53
|0.9772749439
|200 Fly
|187
|25
|Myhre,
|Will
|22
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|51.84
|0.9915123457
|100 Breast
|188
|25
|Kelly,
|Jack
|19
|Brown University
|1:52.70
|0.9897071872
|200 Breast
|189
|25
|Pavlidi,
|Arijus
|20
|Florida State University
|1:40.37
|0.9876457109
|200 Back
|190
|25
|Eastman,
|Michael
|22
|Louisville, University of
|42.17
|0.9874318236
|100 Free
|191
|25
|Dupont Cabrera,
|Andres
|19
|Stanford University
|42.17
|0.9874318236
|100 Free
|192
|25
|Brooks,
|Finn
|19
|Indiana University
|45.40
|0.9872246696
|100 Fly
|193
|25
|Salls,
|Drew
|19
|North Carolina State University
|19.14
|0.986415883
|50 Free
|194
|25
|Merani,
|Ryan
|18
|Kentucky, University of
|3:42.19
|0.9863630226
|400 IM
|195
|25
|Ben-Shitrit,
|Eitan
|19
|Michigan, University of
|1:42.90
|0.9836734694
|200 IM
|196
|25
|Nagy,
|Chris
|20
|University of Minnesota
|14:52.62
|0.9828482445
|1650 Free
|197
|25
|Mahler,
|Adam
|22
|Pittsburgh, University of
|1:42.54
|0.9771796372
|200 Fly
|198
|26
|Bethel,
|Henry
|20
|Auburn University
|51.87
|0.9909388857
|100 Breast
|199
|26
|Crisci,
|Flynn
|22
|Pittsburgh, University of
|51.87
|0.9909388857
|100 Breast
|200
|26
|O’Grady,
|Chris
|20
|University of Southern California
|1:52.77
|0.9890928438
|200 Breast
|201
|26
|Zettle,
|Alex
|23
|Texas, University of
|4:14.28
|0.9886739028
|500 Free
|202
|26
|Somerset,
|Sebastian
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:40.44
|0.9869573875
|200 Back
|203
|26
|Tapp,
|Hunter
|21
|North Carolina State University
|1:40.44
|0.9869573875
|200 Back
|204
|26
|Molla Yanes,
|Mario
|20
|VA Tech
|45.44
|0.9863556338
|100 Fly
|205
|26
|Dramm,
|Louis
|21
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|3:42.24
|0.9861411087
|400 IM
|206
|26
|Lindholm,
|Oskar
|21
|Florida, University of
|14:52.71
|0.9827491571
|1650 Free
|207
|26
|Neverman,
|Kaiser
|20
|University of Minnesota
|1:42.56
|0.9769890796
|200 Fly
|208
|27
|Dominguez Calonge,
|Luis
|20
|VA Tech
|1:32.72
|0.9920189819
|200 Free
|209
|27
|Berlitz,
|Danny
|21
|West Virginia University
|3:42.28
|0.9859636495
|400 IM
|210
|27
|Bybee,
|Cody
|23
|Arizona State University
|45.51
|0.984838497
|100 Fly
|211
|27
|Zubik,
|Jan
|20
|Missouri, University of
|1:42.57
|0.9768938286
|200 Fly
|212
|28
|Hawk,
|Dylan
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley
|1:32.79
|0.9912706111
|200 Free
|213
|28
|Houlie,
|Michael
|22
|University of Tennessee
|51.90
|0.9903660886
|100 Breast
|214
|28
|Soderlund,
|Jacob
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley
|51.90
|0.9903660886
|100 Breast
|215
|28
|Forst,
|Preston
|21
|Stanford University
|4:14.31
|0.9885572726
|500 Free
|216
|28
|Kelly,
|Logan
|19
|Indiana University Purdue University Indy
|1:52.86
|0.9883040936
|200 Breast
|217
|28
|Zuchowski,
|Josh
|18
|Stanford University
|1:40.47
|0.9866626854
|200 Back
|218
|28
|Selin,
|Artem
|20
|University of Southern California
|19.16
|0.9853862213
|50 Free
|219
|28
|Myburgh,
|Keith
|23
|VA Tech
|3:42.46
|0.9851658725
|400 IM
|220
|28
|Lee,
|Connor
|22
|Yale University
|45.52
|0.9846221441
|100 Fly
|221
|29
|Daleiden Ciuferri,
|Ralph
|19
|Arizona, University of
|1:32.80
|0.9911637931
|200 Free
|222
|29
|Dillard,
|Jarel
|22
|University of Tennessee
|1:52.91
|0.9878664423
|200 Breast
|223
|29
|Cram,
|Zachary
|22
|North Carolina State University
|1:40.49
|0.9864663151
|200 Back
|224
|29
|Makinen,
|Kalle
|21
|Auburn University
|19.20
|0.9833333333
|50 Free
|225
|29
|Edmund,
|Mason
|18
|Ohio State University
|14:53.54
|0.9818362916
|1650 Free
|226
|29
|Barr,
|Luke
|19
|Indiana University
|1:43.14
|0.9813845259
|200 IM
|227
|29
|Lierz,
|Harrison
|20
|University of Tennessee
|45.70
|0.9800875274
|100 Back
|228
|29
|Jekel,
|Wes
|22
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|45.70
|0.9800875274
|100 Back
|229
|30
|Demir,
|Demirkan
|21
|Columbia University
|1:52.94
|0.9876040375
|200 Breast
|230
|30
|Norton,
|Mitchell
|20
|Georgia, University of
|1:40.62
|0.9851918108
|200 Back
|231
|30
|Ponsler,
|Kyle
|19
|North Carolina State University
|3:42.72
|0.9840158046
|400 IM
|232
|30
|Varjasi,
|Peter
|23
|Florida State University
|42.32
|0.9839319471
|100 Free
|233
|30
|Lamb,
|August
|22
|Virginia, University of
|19.21
|0.9828214472
|50 Free
|234
|30
|Mestre,
|Alberto
|24
|Florida, University of
|19.21
|0.9828214472
|50 Free
|235
Are those alternates with NC State leaving someone home already?
Nope. So the whole math is gonna change when they drop someone out.
My predictions for NCAAs:
1st – ASU
2nd – Cal
3rd – Florida
4th – Texas
5th – NC State
6th – Stanford
Without looking too deeply into things yet.
1st – Cal
2nd – Texas
3rd – Florida
4th – ASU
5th – NC State
6th – Stanford
It’s getting ridiculous how fast these kids are. 19.2 is the last guy in the meet? And the rest of those 30th seeds too. Unbelievable.
Big decisions coming out of Raleigh. Especially after they qualified Renato Calderaro in the 1m diving and have a potential to add more divers today
The crazy thing is that they had people like Sam Hoover and Mikey Moore not qualifying and multiple injured star freshmen missing out on a chance. There is at least 22 NCAA caliber athletes on that team right now