Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 22-25, 2023
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN
  • SCY (25 yards)
The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.

The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with six swimmers into row 30 projected to be invited. Last year, the cut line fell midway through row 31 (for a full explanation on what that means exactly click here).

A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

With the projected cut line falling six lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

Stanford’s Jonny Affeld projects to be the first alternate for the meet.

Projected Alternates

Last First Age School Time Tie Breaker Event Row
Affeld, Jonny 20 Stanford University 1:43.16 0.9811942613 200 IM 30
Naughton, Haakon 19 Arizona, University of 1:42.60 0.9766081871 200 Fly 30
Bart, Christian 23 Oakland University 51.91 0.9901753034 100 Breast 31
Alves, Kaique 22 University of Alabama 1:32.93 0.9897772517 200 Free 31
Bolanos, Panos 22 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (M) 1:40.64 0.9849960254 200 Back 31
Harm, Jonah 22 US Naval Academy 45.58 0.9833260202 100 Fly 31
Schmidt, Danny 21 Auburn University 3:42.99 0.9828243419 400 IM 31
Calvillo, Mikey 22 Indiana University 14:53.70 0.9816605125 1650 Free 31
Edwards, Max 22 Virginia, University of 45.72 0.9796587927 100 Back 31
Hanson, Robin 21 California, University of, Berkeley 1:33.01 0.9889259219 200 Free 32

QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

NC State has 19 swimmers in position to earn an invite to the championships, which is one more than the maximum roster size of 18 (which includes divers). As a result, the Wolfpack will have to scratch at least one swimmer from the meet, which is a situation we’ve frequently seen Texas run into in past seasons.

Florida and Cal are tied for the second-most projected qualifiers with 16, followed by the Longhorns and the newly-minted Pac-12 champions from Arizona State with 15 apeice.

School Projected Qualifiers
North Carolina State University 19
Florida, University of 16
California, University of, Berkeley 16
Arizona State University 15
Texas, University of 15
Stanford University 12
Auburn University 10
University of Tennessee 10
Indiana University 9
VA Tech 8
Georgia, University of 8
Louisville, University of 7
Texas A&M University 7
Virginia, University of 6
Kentucky, University of 5
University of Alabama 5
Michigan, University of 5
Pittsburgh, University of 5
Missouri, University of 5
Ohio State University 5
University of Minnesota 4
Wisconsin, University of, Madison 4
Georgia Institute of Technology 3
Notre Dame, University of 3
Florida State University 3
Utah, University of 2
Princeton University 2
Northwestern University 2
North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 2
Purdue University 2
Yale University 2
University of Southern California 2
US Air Force Academy (M) 1
Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 1
Towson University 1
Harvard University 1
Louisiana State University 1
South Carolina, University of, Columbia 1
Southern Methodist University 1
California Baptist University 1
Pennsylvania State University 1
Texas Christian University 1
Brigham Young University 1
Brown University 1
West Virginia University 1
Indiana University Purdue University Indy 1
Arizona, University of 1
Columbia University 1

LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Florida’s Alberto Mestre is the last swimmer projected to earn an invite to the meet.

Row Last First Age School Time Tie Breaker Event Priority Rank
1 Crooks, Jordan 20 University of Tennessee 17.93 1.052983826 50 Free 1
1 Marchand, Leon 20 Arizona State University 1:47.67 1.03594316 200 Breast 2
1 Lasco, Destin 21 California, University of, Berkeley 1:36.94 1.022591294 200 Back 3
1 Ramadan, Youssef 20 VA Tech 43.93 1.020259504 100 Fly 4
1 Seeliger, Bjorn 23 California, University of, Berkeley 40.90 1.01809291 100 Free 5
1 House, Grant 24 Arizona State University 1:30.67 1.014447998 200 Free 6
1 Chaney, Adam 20 Florida, University of 44.17 1.014036676 100 Back 7
1 Savickas, Aleksas 20 Florida, University of 50.73 1.013207175 100 Breast 8
1 Jett, Gabriel 20 California, University of, Berkeley 1:39.27 1.009368389 200 Fly 9
1 Sandidge, Levi 18 Kentucky, University of 14:31.47 1.006701321 1650 Free 10
2 Liendo, Josh 20 Florida, University of 18.35 1.028882834 50 Free 11
2 Gonzalez de Oliveira, Hugo 24 California, University of, Berkeley 1:38.72 1.025324149 200 IM 12
2 Foster, Carson 21 Texas, University of 3:35.49 1.017030953 400 IM 13
2 McHugh, Max 23 University of Minnesota 50.80 1.011811024 100 Breast 14
2 Dahlgren, Jack 23 Missouri, University of 1:31.17 1.008884501 200 Free 15
2 Stokowski, Kacper 24 North Carolina State University 44.47 1.007195862 100 Back 16
2 Burns, Brendan 21 Indiana University 1:39.51 1.006933976 200 Fly 17
2 Magahey, Jake 21 Georgia, University of 4:09.83 1.006284273 500 Free 18
2 Gallant, Will 21 North Carolina State University 14:34.82 1.0028463 1650 Free 19
3 Nichols, Noah 20 Virginia, University of 50.82 1.01141283 100 Breast 20
3 Bustos, Arsenio 20 North Carolina State University 1:40.31 1.009071877 200 IM 21
3 Hawke, Charlie 20 University of Alabama 1:31.20 1.008552632 200 Free 22
3 Louser, Jason 21 California, University of, Berkeley 3:37.60 1.007169118 400 IM 23
3 Colson, Alexander 22 Arizona State University 1:39.55 1.006529382 200 Fly 24
3 Mitchell, Jake 21 Florida, University of 4:09.85 1.006203722 500 Free 25
3 Mefford, Colby 21 California, University of, Berkeley 1:38.83 1.003035516 200 Back 26
3 Johnston, David 21 Texas, University of 14:37.30 1.000011399 1650 Free 27
4 Minakov, Andrei 21 Stanford University 44.34 1.01082544 100 Fly 28
4 Hillis, Dillon 22 Florida, University of 50.90 1.009823183 100 Breast 29
4 Petrashov, Denis 23 Louisville, University of 1:50.51 1.009320423 200 Breast 30
4 Polonsky, Ron 21 Stanford University 1:40.42 1.007966541 200 IM 31
4 Zhang, Wen 22 US Air Force Academy (M) 1:31.42 1.006125574 200 Free 32
4 Mestre, Alfonso 21 Florida, University of 4:10.15 1.004997002 500 Free 33
4 Elaraby, Abdelrahman 23 Louisville, University of 18.79 1.004789782 50 Free 34
4 Santos, Guilherme 20 University of Tennessee 18.79 1.004789782 50 Free 35
4 Grum, Ian 21 Georgia, University of 1:38.84 1.002934035 200 Back 36
4 Cohen Groumi, Gal 20 Michigan, University of 1:40.21 0.9999002096 200 Fly 37
4 Hayes, Aiden 19 North Carolina State University 1:40.21 0.9999002096 200 Fly 38
5 Kos, Hubert 19 Arizona State University 3:37.68 1.006798971 400 IM 39
5 Gaziev, Ruslan 23 Ohio State University 41.38 1.006283229 100 Free 40
5 Coll Marti, Carles 21 VA Tech 1:50.90 1.005770965 200 Breast 41
5 Whitley, Reece 23 California, University of, Berkeley 51.12 1.005477308 100 Breast 42
5 Newmark, Jake 21 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 1:31.61 1.00403886 200 Free 43
5 MILLARD, NOAH 20 Yale University 4:10.62 1.003112282 500 Free 44
5 Dolan, Jack 22 Arizona State University 44.78 1.000223314 100 Back 45
5 Watson, Tyler 22 Florida, University of 14:38.50 0.9986454183 1650 Free 46
6 Alexy, Jack 20 California, University of, Berkeley 41.42 1.005311444 100 Free 47
6 Mikuta, Reid 21 Auburn University 51.14 1.005084083 100 Breast 48
6 Nelson, Baylor 19 Texas A&M University 3:38.14 1.004675896 400 IM 49
6 Frankel, Tomer 22 Indiana University 44.66 1.003582624 100 Fly 50
6 Dunham, Bradley 22 Georgia, University of 1:38.90 1.002325581 200 Back 51
6 Sammon, Patrick 19 Arizona State University 1:31.82 1.00174254 200 Free 52
6 Stoffle, Nate 20 Auburn University 44.89 0.9977723324 100 Back 53
6 Van Renen, Ruard 19 Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 44.89 0.9977723324 100 Back 54
6 Johansson, Victor 24 University of Alabama 14:39.63 0.9973625274 1650 Free 55
7 Benzing, Brian 21 Towson University 51.25 1.002926829 100 Breast 56
7 Henveaux, Lucas 22 California, University of, Berkeley 4:11.06 1.001354258 500 Free 57
7 McDonald, Owen 19 Arizona State University 1:39.01 1.001211999 200 Back 58
7 Miller, Luke 20 North Carolina State University 1:31.87 1.001197344 200 Free 59
7 Fers Erzen, Anze 24 Texas A&M University 3:39.05 1.000502168 400 IM 60
7 Kilavuz, Mert 19 Georgia Institute of Technology 14:41.50 0.9952467385 1650 Free 61
7 Rose, Dare 20 California, University of, Berkeley 1:41.01 0.991980992 200 Fly 62
8 Sanchez, Alex 20 Texas A&M University 1:51.09 1.00405077 200 Breast 63
8 Van Der Laan, Cooper 24 Pittsburgh, University of 51.26 1.002731174 100 Breast 64
8 Mathias, Van 22 Indiana University 41.58 1.001443001 100 Free 65
8 Hobson, Luke 19 Texas, University of 1:31.89 1.000979432 200 Free 66
8 Hill, Julian 22 Arizona State University 4:12.21 0.9967883906 500 Free 67
8 Ungur, Andrei 24 Utah, University of 45.00 0.9953333333 100 Back 68
8 Sarkany, Zalan 19 Arizona State University 14:41.65 0.9950774117 1650 Free 69
8 Secchi, Clement 22 Missouri, University of 1:41.07 0.9913921045 200 Fly 70
9 Puente Bustamante, Andres 22 Texas A&M University 1:51.14 1.003599064 200 Breast 71
9 Korstanje, Nyls 24 North Carolina State University 44.70 1.002684564 100 Fly 72
9 McDuff, Macguire 20 Florida, University of 41.59 1.001202212 100 Free 73
9 Khosla, Raunak 22 Princeton University 1:41.11 1.001087924 200 IM 74
9 Guiliano, Chris 19 Notre Dame, University of 18.88 1 50 Free 75
9 Garcia, Nicolas 20 VA Tech 1:39.49 0.9963815459 200 Back 76
9 Torok, Dominik Mark 20 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 3:39.96 0.9963629751 400 IM 77
9 Plage, James 20 North Carolina State University 4:12.33 0.9963143503 500 Free 78
9 Clark, Charlie 20 Ohio State University 14:41.75 0.9949645591 1650 Free 79
9 Bowers, Noah 21 North Carolina State University 1:41.14 0.9907059521 200 Fly 80
10 Corbeau, Caspar 21 Texas, University of 51.30 1.001949318 100 Breast 81
10 Izzo, Giovanni 25 North Carolina State University 1:41.13 1.000889944 200 IM 82
10 Miroslaw, Rafael 21 Indiana University 1:32.10 0.9986970684 200 Free 83
10 Gures, Umitcan 23 Harvard University 44.91 0.997995992 100 Fly 84
10 Curry, Brooks 22 Louisiana State University 18.94 0.9968321014 50 Free 85
10 Unlu, Baturalp 20 Georgia Institute of Technology 4:12.35 0.9962353874 500 Free 86
10 Laur, Mason 20 Florida, University of 3:40.18 0.9953674267 400 IM 87
10 Stoffle, Aidan 22 Auburn University 1:39.64 0.9948815737 200 Back 88
10 Mathias, Mason 20 Auburn University 14:42.99 0.9935673111 1650 Free 89
10 Davis, Wyatt 21 Michigan, University of 45.20 0.9909292035 100 Back 90
10 Gray, Andrew 21 Arizona State University 1:41.20 0.9901185771 200 Fly 91
11 Matheny, Josh 20 Indiana University 1:51.23 1.002787018 200 Breast 92
11 Brownstead, Matt 20 Virginia, University of 41.72 0.9980824545 100 Free 93
11 Sartori, Murilo 20 Louisville, University of 1:32.23 0.9972893852 200 Free 94
11 Curtiss, David 20 North Carolina State University 18.95 0.9963060686 50 Free 95
11 Callan, Patrick 23 California, University of, Berkeley 4:12.45 0.9958407605 500 Free 96
11 Enyeart, Alec 19 Texas, University of 14:43.39 0.9931174227 1650 Free 97
11 Gonzalez Pinero, Joaquin 20 Florida, University of 1:41.37 0.9884581237 200 Fly 98
12 Jensen, Matthew 21 California, University of, Berkeley 51.42 0.9996110463 100 Breast 99
12 Epitropov, Lyubomir 23 University of Tennessee 1:51.83 0.9974067781 200 Breast 100
12 Sequeira, Aaron 21 Stanford University 45.01 0.9957787158 100 Fly 101
12 McCusker, Max 23 Arizona State University 45.01 0.9957787158 100 Fly 102
12 Schlicht, David 23 Arizona State University 3:40.71 0.9929772099 400 IM 103
12 Brown, Eric 20 Florida, University of 14:44.06 0.9923647716 1650 Free 104
12 Miller, Ben 22 Northwestern University 1:41.43 0.9878734102 200 Fly 105
13 Linscheer, Gio 18 Florida, University of 4:12.69 0.9948949305 500 Free 106
13 Dant, Ross 22 North Carolina State University 14:44.87 0.9914563721 1650 Free 107
13 Ng, Wesley 20 Georgia, University of 45.27 0.9893969516 100 Back 108
13 Laitarovsky, Michael 23 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 45.27 0.9893969516 100 Back 109
13 Wilby, Mason 23 Kentucky, University of 1:41.59 0.9863175509 200 Fly 110
14 Quach, Alex 21 Ohio State University 45.08 0.9942324756 100 Fly 111
14 Driggers, Landon 21 University of Tennessee 3:40.94 0.9919435141 400 IM 112
14 Tirheimer, Logan 21 Auburn University 19.05 0.9910761155 50 Free 113
14 Szabados, Bence 21 Michigan, University of 19.05 0.9910761155 50 Free 114
15 Smith, Julian 20 Florida, University of 51.52 0.9976708075 100 Breast 115
15 Feehery, Colin 21 Southern Methodist University 1:52.06 0.9953596288 200 Breast 116
15 Piszczorowicz, Bartosz 23 North Carolina State University 41.98 0.9919009052 100 Free 117
15 Daigle, Jared 22 Michigan, University of 3:40.99 0.9917190823 400 IM 118
15 Gogulski, Ethan 23 Texas A&M University 1:39.98 0.9914982997 200 Back 119
15 Bratanov, Kaloyan 22 Texas A&M University 1:42.18 0.990604815 200 IM 120
15 Abruzzo, Andrew 23 Georgia, University of 1:41.82 0.9840895698 200 Fly 121
16 Patton, Ben 22 Missouri, University of 51.53 0.9974771977 100 Breast 122
16 Foster, Jake 22 Texas, University of 1:52.08 0.9951820128 200 Breast 123
16 Yanchev, Yordan 21 Florida State University 4:12.97 0.9937937305 500 Free 124
16 Gu, Rafael 18 Stanford University 45.10 0.9937915743 100 Fly 125
16 Saka, Berke 19 Georgia Institute of Technology 1:40.02 0.9911017796 200 Back 126
16 Hoagland, Jack 22 Notre Dame, University of 3:41.15 0.9910015826 400 IM 127
16 Hils, Zach 22 Georgia, University of 1:42.27 0.9897330595 200 IM 128
16 Matheson, Daniel 20 Arizona State University 14:48.52 0.9873835142 1650 Free 129
16 Espernberger, Martin 19 University of Tennessee 1:41.91 0.9832204887 200 Fly 130
17 Hunter, Mason 23 North Carolina State University 51.57 0.9967035098 100 Breast 131
17 Maurer, Luke 21 Stanford University 1:32.47 0.9947009841 200 Free 132
17 Poelke, Boyd 21 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 45.11 0.9935712702 100 Fly 133
17 Bried, Tommy 19 Louisville, University of 3:41.50 0.9894356659 400 IM 134
17 Henderson, Noah 21 North Carolina State University 19.09 0.9889994762 50 Free 135
17 Kulow, Jonny 18 Arizona State University 19.09 0.9889994762 50 Free 136
17 Downing, Dillon 22 Georgia, University of 19.09 0.9889994762 50 Free 137
17 Fabiani, Remi 21 California Baptist University 19.09 0.9889994762 50 Free 138
17 Miceli, Mateo 20 University of Alabama 1:42.02 0.9821603607 200 Fly 139
18 Bell, Liam 22 California, University of, Berkeley 51.58 0.9965102753 100 Breast 140
18 Goodwin, Will 22 Missouri, University of 1:52.29 0.9933208656 200 Breast 141
18 Bonson, Michael 20 Auburn University 4:13.10 0.9932832872 500 Free 142
18 Samuels, Brady 20 Purdue University 41.99 0.9916646821 100 Free 143
18 Connery, Tim 20 Virginia, University of 45.21 0.9913735899 100 Fly 144
18 Artmann, Sam 22 Texas, University of 1:42.16 0.9808144088 200 Fly 145
19 Chan, Will 23 Texas, University of 51.65 0.9951597289 100 Breast 146
19 AL-WIR, Amro 22 Florida, University of 1:52.33 0.9929671504 200 Breast 147
19 Yep, Jassen 20 Indiana University 1:52.33 0.9929671504 200 Breast 148
19 Foote, Connor 19 Texas A&M University 45.22 0.9911543565 100 Fly 149
19 Baganha, Victor 20 Pennsylvania State University 45.22 0.9911543565 100 Fly 150
19 Simons, Nick 18 University of Tennessee 1:40.05 0.9908045977 200 Back 151
19 Machado, Gabe 19 Stanford University 14:50.02 0.985719422 1650 Free 152
19 Gustafson, Chachi 21 Ohio State University 1:42.24 0.9800469484 200 Fly 153
20 Wuilliez, Jadon 20 Texas Christian University 51.70 0.9941972921 100 Breast 154
20 Aikins, Jack 20 Virginia, University of 1:40.11 0.9902107682 200 Back 155
20 Rathle, Jacques 19 Auburn University 3:41.74 0.9883647515 400 IM 156
20 Lloyd, Owen 21 North Carolina State University 14:50.21 0.9855090372 1650 Free 157
20 Crane, Sterling 22 Texas, University of 1:42.25 0.9799511002 200 Fly 158
21 Brooks, Guy 20 Louisville, University of 1:32.49 0.9944858904 200 Free 159
21 Maas, Derek 21 University of Alabama 51.74 0.9934286819 100 Breast 160
21 MacAlister, Leon 22 Stanford University 1:40.13 0.9900129831 200 Back 161
21 Lowe, Dalton 20 Louisville, University of 45.28 0.9898409894 100 Fly 162
21 Vines, Braden 23 Texas, University of 3:41.86 0.9878301632 400 IM 163
21 Sherman, Nick 22 Purdue University 1:42.62 0.9863574352 200 IM 164
21 Little, Jack 22 University of Tennessee 14:50.23 0.9854868966 1650 Free 165
21 Radziszewski, Krzysztof 21 Pittsburgh, University of 45.49 0.9846120026 100 Back 166
21 Gentry, Landon 18 VA Tech 1:42.32 0.979280688 200 Fly 167
22 Reich, Maxwell 21 Indiana University 1:52.35 0.9927903872 200 Breast 168
22 O’Connor, Christopher 21 Texas, University of 1:40.21 0.9892226325 200 Back 169
22 Berg, Max 20 Kentucky, University of 42.11 0.9888387556 100 Free 170
22 Mihm, Rick 21 Stanford University 1:42.63 0.9862613271 200 IM 171
22 Soloveychik, Bar 22 University of Minnesota 14:50.93 0.9847126037 1650 Free 172
22 Menke, Matt 22 University of Alabama 45.51 0.9841793013 100 Back 173
22 Prolo, Brad 23 Brigham Young University 1:42.41 0.9784200762 200 Fly 174
23 Larson, Peter 21 Texas, University of 1:32.50 0.9943783784 200 Free 175
23 Horner, Jaek 22 Utah, University of 51.78 0.9926612592 100 Breast 176
23 Pouch, Aj 22 VA Tech 1:52.37 0.9926136869 200 Breast 177
23 Carrozza, Coby 21 Texas, University of 4:14.12 0.9892963954 500 Free 178
23 Kammann, Bjoern 21 University of Tennessee 45.32 0.9889673433 100 Fly 179
23 Krueger, Danny 23 Texas, University of 42.12 0.9886039886 100 Free 180
23 Janton, Tommy 19 Notre Dame, University of 1:40.30 0.988334995 200 Back 181
23 Davis, Grant 19 Auburn University 14:51.37 0.9842265277 1650 Free 182
23 Fong, Josh 21 Virginia, University of 1:42.45 0.9780380673 200 Fly 183
24 Houseman, Kevin 21 Northwestern University 51.83 0.9917036465 100 Breast 184
24 Goraj, Marcin 21 Pittsburgh, University of 1:40.34 0.9879410006 200 Back 185
24 Caruso, Nick 19 Kentucky, University of 14:52.13 0.9833880712 1650 Free 186
24 Lim, Nicholas 21 Princeton University 1:42.53 0.9772749439 200 Fly 187
25 Myhre, Will 22 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 51.84 0.9915123457 100 Breast 188
25 Kelly, Jack 19 Brown University 1:52.70 0.9897071872 200 Breast 189
25 Pavlidi, Arijus 20 Florida State University 1:40.37 0.9876457109 200 Back 190
25 Eastman, Michael 22 Louisville, University of 42.17 0.9874318236 100 Free 191
25 Dupont Cabrera, Andres 19 Stanford University 42.17 0.9874318236 100 Free 192
25 Brooks, Finn 19 Indiana University 45.40 0.9872246696 100 Fly 193
25 Salls, Drew 19 North Carolina State University 19.14 0.986415883 50 Free 194
25 Merani, Ryan 18 Kentucky, University of 3:42.19 0.9863630226 400 IM 195
25 Ben-Shitrit, Eitan 19 Michigan, University of 1:42.90 0.9836734694 200 IM 196
25 Nagy, Chris 20 University of Minnesota 14:52.62 0.9828482445 1650 Free 197
25 Mahler, Adam 22 Pittsburgh, University of 1:42.54 0.9771796372 200 Fly 198
26 Bethel, Henry 20 Auburn University 51.87 0.9909388857 100 Breast 199
26 Crisci, Flynn 22 Pittsburgh, University of 51.87 0.9909388857 100 Breast 200
26 O’Grady, Chris 20 University of Southern California 1:52.77 0.9890928438 200 Breast 201
26 Zettle, Alex 23 Texas, University of 4:14.28 0.9886739028 500 Free 202
26 Somerset, Sebastian 22 California, University of, Berkeley 1:40.44 0.9869573875 200 Back 203
26 Tapp, Hunter 21 North Carolina State University 1:40.44 0.9869573875 200 Back 204
26 Molla Yanes, Mario 20 VA Tech 45.44 0.9863556338 100 Fly 205
26 Dramm, Louis 21 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 3:42.24 0.9861411087 400 IM 206
26 Lindholm, Oskar 21 Florida, University of 14:52.71 0.9827491571 1650 Free 207
26 Neverman, Kaiser 20 University of Minnesota 1:42.56 0.9769890796 200 Fly 208
27 Dominguez Calonge, Luis 20 VA Tech 1:32.72 0.9920189819 200 Free 209
27 Berlitz, Danny 21 West Virginia University 3:42.28 0.9859636495 400 IM 210
27 Bybee, Cody 23 Arizona State University 45.51 0.984838497 100 Fly 211
27 Zubik, Jan 20 Missouri, University of 1:42.57 0.9768938286 200 Fly 212
28 Hawk, Dylan 20 California, University of, Berkeley 1:32.79 0.9912706111 200 Free 213
28 Houlie, Michael 22 University of Tennessee 51.90 0.9903660886 100 Breast 214
28 Soderlund, Jacob 20 California, University of, Berkeley 51.90 0.9903660886 100 Breast 215
28 Forst, Preston 21 Stanford University 4:14.31 0.9885572726 500 Free 216
28 Kelly, Logan 19 Indiana University Purdue University Indy 1:52.86 0.9883040936 200 Breast 217
28 Zuchowski, Josh 18 Stanford University 1:40.47 0.9866626854 200 Back 218
28 Selin, Artem 20 University of Southern California 19.16 0.9853862213 50 Free 219
28 Myburgh, Keith 23 VA Tech 3:42.46 0.9851658725 400 IM 220
28 Lee, Connor 22 Yale University 45.52 0.9846221441 100 Fly 221
29 Daleiden Ciuferri, Ralph 19 Arizona, University of 1:32.80 0.9911637931 200 Free 222
29 Dillard, Jarel 22 University of Tennessee 1:52.91 0.9878664423 200 Breast 223
29 Cram, Zachary 22 North Carolina State University 1:40.49 0.9864663151 200 Back 224
29 Makinen, Kalle 21 Auburn University 19.20 0.9833333333 50 Free 225
29 Edmund, Mason 18 Ohio State University 14:53.54 0.9818362916 1650 Free 226
29 Barr, Luke 19 Indiana University 1:43.14 0.9813845259 200 IM 227
29 Lierz, Harrison 20 University of Tennessee 45.70 0.9800875274 100 Back 228
29 Jekel, Wes 22 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 45.70 0.9800875274 100 Back 229
30 Demir, Demirkan 21 Columbia University 1:52.94 0.9876040375 200 Breast 230
30 Norton, Mitchell 20 Georgia, University of 1:40.62 0.9851918108 200 Back 231
30 Ponsler, Kyle 19 North Carolina State University 3:42.72 0.9840158046 400 IM 232
30 Varjasi, Peter 23 Florida State University 42.32 0.9839319471 100 Free 233
30 Lamb, August 22 Virginia, University of 19.21 0.9828214472 50 Free 234
30 Mestre, Alberto 24 Florida, University of 19.21 0.9828214472 50 Free 235

