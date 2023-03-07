Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kibler on Getting More Race Reps In, Reacts to Teammate Aaron Shackell’s Nat’l HS Record

Comments: 2

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Drew Kibler had a solid showing in Ft. Lauderdale, clocking a 3:54 in the 400 free for 10th place while placing 2nd in the 200 free in 1:47.9. Without a lot of racing in the fall, Kibler wants to put an emphasis on getting race reps in this spring, not matter how he’s feeling or where he’s at in training. He also gives his thoughts on his training partner Aaron Shackell, who broke Kibler’s former training partner’s (Carson Foster) national high school record in the 200 free last week.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gummy Shark
29 minutes ago

I know it’s a hard pill for a lot of people in the swimming community to swallow, but racing is more important than practicing.

1
-5
Reply
chazoozle
Reply to  Gummy Shark
24 minutes ago

They are both important

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!