Kibler on Getting More Race Reps In, Reacts to Teammate Aaron Shackell’s Nat’l HS Record

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Drew Kibler had a solid showing in Ft. Lauderdale, clocking a 3:54 in the 400 free for 10th place while placing 2nd in the 200 free in 1:47.9. Without a lot of racing in the fall, Kibler wants to put an emphasis on getting race reps in this spring, not matter how he’s feeling or where he’s at in training. He also gives his thoughts on his training partner Aaron Shackell, who broke Kibler’s former training partner’s (Carson Foster) national high school record in the 200 free last week.