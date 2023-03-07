Kibler on Getting More Race Reps In, Reacts to Teammate Aaron Shackell’s Nat’l HS Record

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
Drew Kibler had a solid showing in Ft. Lauderdale, clocking a 3:54 in the 400 free for 10th place while placing 2nd in the 200 free in 1:47.9. Without a lot of racing in the fall, Kibler wants to put an emphasis on getting race reps in this spring, not matter how he’s feeling or where he’s at in training. He also gives his thoughts on his training partner Aaron Shackell, who broke Kibler’s former training partner’s (Carson Foster) national high school record in the 200 free last week.
I know it’s a hard pill for a lot of people in the swimming community to swallow, but racing is more important than practicing.
They are both important