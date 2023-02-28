Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need to Follow the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Ft. Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The second stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series is set to kick-off Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!

Important Links:

All four finals’ sessions and all three prelims sessions will be available to watch live on various platforms. The first two nights of competition will be live on Peacock – NBCs streaming platform that costs $4.99-$9.99/month.

TV SCHEDULE

DATE NETWORK START TIME (ET) LIVE OR TAPED DELAY
 March 2  Peacock  6 p.m.  Live
 March 3  Peacock  6 p.m.  Live
 March 4  CNBC  10:30 a.m.  Taped Delay
 March 5  CNBC  10:30 a.m.  Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE

Session Times

Prelims take place Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while nightly finals kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET followed by a 6 p.m. ET start time for Thursday-Saturday sessions.

That’s 2PM on the US West Coast on Wednesday for finals, 3PM all other days for finals, and 6 AM for the three prelims sessions.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!