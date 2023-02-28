All The Links You Need to Follow the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Ft. Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

March 1-4, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

Pre-Scratch Timelines

The second stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series is set to kick-off Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!

Important Links:

All four finals’ sessions and all three prelims sessions will be available to watch live on various platforms. The first two nights of competition will be live on Peacock – NBCs streaming platform that costs $4.99-$9.99/month.

All sessions will be streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel here.

TV SCHEDULE

DATE NETWORK START TIME (ET) LIVE OR TAPED DELAY March 2 Peacock 6 p.m. Live March 3 Peacock 6 p.m. Live March 4 CNBC 10:30 a.m. Taped Delay March 5 CNBC 10:30 a.m. Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE

Session Times

Prelims take place Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while nightly finals kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET followed by a 6 p.m. ET start time for Thursday-Saturday sessions.

That’s 2PM on the US West Coast on Wednesday for finals, 3PM all other days for finals, and 6 AM for the three prelims sessions.