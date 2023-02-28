All The Links You Need to Follow the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Ft. Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Psych Sheets
The second stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series is set to kick-off Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!
Important Links:
- SwimSwam Event Page
- Event Page (USA Swimming)
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheets
All four finals’ sessions and all three prelims sessions will be available to watch live on various platforms. The first two nights of competition will be live on Peacock – NBCs streaming platform that costs $4.99-$9.99/month.
- All sessions will be streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel here.
TV SCHEDULE
|DATE
|NETWORK
|START TIME (ET)
|LIVE OR TAPED DELAY
|March 2
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|March 3
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|March 4
|CNBC
|10:30 a.m.
|Taped Delay
|March 5
|CNBC
|10:30 a.m.
|Taped Delay
EVENT SCHEDULE
Session Times
Prelims take place Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while nightly finals kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET followed by a 6 p.m. ET start time for Thursday-Saturday sessions.
That’s 2PM on the US West Coast on Wednesday for finals, 3PM all other days for finals, and 6 AM for the three prelims sessions.