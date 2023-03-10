Olivia Smoliga on Big Meet Mentality: “The hype comes from within”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Olivia Smoliga put up solid performances in Ft. Lauderdale including 28.4 in the 50 back, 59.7 in the 100 back, 2:12.1 in the 200 back, 25.3 in the 50 free, and 54.4 in the 100 free. The 2x Olympian discusses the 6-week block of training that she has put in with the sun devil pro team, saying that she is focusing on staying consistent with her training leading up to the summer championship season.

When asked how she reacts to meets like the Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim where there was a lot of national and international talent, Smoliga seemed fairly unphased. “I do train with the best in the world, so I have that every day”. She went on to emphasize that what helps her the most is focusing on herself and staying in her own lane: “The hype comes from within”.