Daily Swim Coach Workout #928

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD Nationa/Champ

Thursday [2/21/24]

C1/W3

Race hard @high school meets!

Show up and do your part!

Train with Consistency!

200 swim

2×100 k-sc-d-s

finz 6×50 U/O porp flow

8×25 paddle set

5×100 IM kick Fastest Average!@2:00

100 rebuild

Mid Race

12×50 o=mod fr flow e=alternate B to pp/@PP

@:50

8×25 fr rebuild w snorkel @:35

6×200 fr FA! or o=fr e=ch (goal: hold best +:16 approx as average)

@4:00

100 rebuild

9×100 pull (1 as stroke/fr, 1as 75fr/25 stroke, 1 as free) A)1@1:25/1:15/1:05 B)1:30/1:20/1:10…

100 rebuild

3×50 @goal 200 P +:03

2×100 wd

Sprint:

10×50 FA @ :50 [Document Average and Stroke]

50 ez or 10 bobs

10×50 FA @ :45 [Document Average and Stroke]

50 ez or 10 bobs

10×50 FA @ :40 [Document Average and Stroke]

50 es or 10 bobs

4×100 FA @ 1:50 {Document Average and Stroke]

50 ez or 10 bobs

Below set just document pass (check mark) fail (X)

9×50 @ 1:00

[3: FA 100 minus Rd1 50s, 3: FA 100 minue Rd2 50s, 3: FA 100 minus Rd3 50s]



Breath control set of your choice if time

Warm Down