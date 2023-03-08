Kaii Winkler Optimistic About New Generation of US Male 200 Freestylers

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Kaii Winkler had a great weekend in Ft Lauderdale, swimming best times in many of his events, including his favorite, the 100 freestyle, where he clocked a new 15-16 National Age Group Record at 48.81. Winkler said this drop mirrored the hard training he has put in over this last season since the 2022 Jr Pan Pacific Championships. Winkler also mentions the progression of many of his Jr pan pac teammates, saying that with the likes of himself, Henry McFadden, and Aaron Shackell (all of whom are 1:33-mid to 1:32-high in the 200y freestyle), the next generation of US male 200 freestyles is going to be special.