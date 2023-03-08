Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Izzy Ivey Going LCM Bests for First Time Since 2016 After Move to Florida

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Izzy Ivey is already seeing her move to Florida from Cal pay dividends, as she finished her meet in Ft Lauderdale with a best time in the 200m IM. That was her first PB in the event since 2016. She also swam the 100 free (55.30) and 200 free (2:00.39), races in which her PBs are also from 2016 (54.95, 1:58.94). Ivey says the training has been a hard transition as the yardage at Florida is much higher than she is used to. However, she did say she was finishing her races better than she has in a while, indicating that the training is working.

