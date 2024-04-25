Behind the Scenes of the Chinese Doping Scandal

SwimSwam Co-Founders Braden Keith (Editor-in-Chief) and Mel Stewart (CEO) sit down to divulge how the story of 23 Chinese swimmers testing positive and walking away unscathed unfolded over the weekend and what it means moving forward.
Stewart and Keith discuss USADA’s role in breaking this story, what WADA’s independent investigation could bring to light, and the plausibility that this was actually caused by a contaminated kitchen vs intentional doping.
