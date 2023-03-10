World Jr Champ Diogo Ribiero Analyzes 1st Time Competing in USA

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

European Champs bronze medalist and 3x World Jr Champion Diogo Ribiero of Portugal made his USA racing debut in Ft. Lauderdale at the Pro Swim Series last weekend. The 18-year-old was 22.5 in the 50 free, 49.7 in the 100 free, 23.6 in the 50 fly, and 52.8 in the 100 fly. Ribiero gives his take on why he was excited at the opportunity to race in the States and what it’s like training with World record-holder Cesar Cielos’ former coach.